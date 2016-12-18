Here are this week's nominees

On the boys side, Monroeville’s Colten Millis took the 152-pount title in last weekend’s Bucyrus Wrestling Invite.

Michael Ponchel of South Central scored 16 points in a win over Lucas on Tuesday, 22 points win six 3-pointers in a win over Monroeville Friday and 10 points in a loss to New London Saturday.

Billy Woodmancy put together an impressive weekend scoring 18 points with five 3-pointers in a win over Western on Friday and had 17 points with five more 3's in a win over South Central Saturday.

Rounding out the nominees for the boys is St. Paul’s Dylan Furlong who scored 10 points in a win over Margaretta on Tuesday and 16 points in a won over Monroeville on Saturday.

For the ladies, Summer Sweeting of South Central leads things off after she scored her 1,000th point on Thursday in a loss against New London. She tore her ACL before the season and had 999-career points before reaching the milestone.

Megan Hedrick of St. Paul took home the 50-yard freestyle title during an impressive swim meet against Huron. She swam the 50 yards in 28.36 seconds.

Kara Schaffer of Monroeville scored 14 points in a loss to St. Paul on Thursday 6-2-14 and added 11 points in a loss to New London on Saturday.

And finally, Morgan Luedy of New London scored13 points and seven steals in a win over South Central on Thursday and 12 points in a win over Monroeville on Saturday.

