Gray is all-time wins leader at Norwalk

The Truckers (1-3) picked up their first win of the season with Saturday's 54-50 win against Mount Vernon — and Gray passed Grant Walls for the most coaching wins in program history in the process.

Gray had tied Walls with a 55-38 win over Huron on Feb. 13 late last season — but the Truckers lost six straight games pouring over into the beginning of this season until Saturday's win over the Yellow Jackets (2-3) in the Northern Ohio League/Ohio Cardinal Conference Challenge at Ontario High School.

Norwalk was led by Jacob Trautman's 22 points, while George Friend was close behind with 20 points as the two combined for 42 of the team's 54 points. The Truckers finished the game 20-of-35 shooting (3-of-8, three-pointers) and were 11-of-14 from the foul line.

“We needed this win in the worst way for the kids' confidence and it was big for a lot of different reasons,” Gray said. “George and Jacob were exceptional offensively, and defensively everyone did a great job. We did a great job of controlling tempo and they sort of got frustrated by that down the stretch.”

Norwalk led 29-19 at halftime, but the Jackets responded with a 13-2 that spanned into the fourth quarter to take a 32-31 lead. However, the Truckers responded with seven straight to reclaim the lead (38-32) and finish off the win.

“When we ran our sets, we just executed,” Gray said. “We never held the ball longer than 30 or 40 seconds at a time, but to a kid that's an eternity. Our ability to control tempo was the key.”

Walls was 219-176 at Norwalk from 1945-65 with three NOL titles. Gray enters Wednesday's non-conference game at Mansfield Madison with a 220-132 mark early in his 16th season at Norwalk — and has 386 wins overall for his coaching career.

His teams have won four NOL titles, eight sectional titles, two district championships and the Division II state championship (2013-14) at Norwalk.

“It says a lot about the kids I've been fortunate enough to coach, and it says a lot about the parents and the community,” Gray said. “They've allowed me and my staff to coach their kids hard. Without their support and all of the great players we've had, none of this would be possible. To me that's what coaching is all about, the relationships with these kids.”