Chargers rebound after opening night loss

The next time out, his team responded with a 75-64 home opener win over previously unbeaten St. Mary Central Catholic Saturday night at Edison High School.

Early on, it appeared to be a repeat of the night before all over again as the Panthers (5-1) jumped out to an early 12-5 lead. David Miller propelled the early start, hitting four of his seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

The second quarter was much better to the home team, as Edison's defense and physicality began to wear on the Panthers. The Chargers (1-1) forced SMCC into several turnovers and bad shots — which ultimately led to easy buckets for Edison in transition. By the time the horn sounded to end the first half, Edison had turned a 19-17 first quarter deficit into a 41-26 lead with the huge 24-7 scoring advantage in the second.

“Our defense was sagging in the beginning, but we were able to get in a better position to contest him after his big start,” Hammond said of Miller. “He’s a very, very, good player and you just want to try to limit him and he still almost got thirty.

“Our goal is to go day-by-day and just get better, and we took and step tonight and got the monkey off our back with the first win,” he added. “James (Hill) played good, Bryce (Roberts) had a really good game and Nick Frederick gave us some points off the bench.”

Hill led the Chargers with 20 points – but more importantly every time SMCC looked primed to make a run — he seemingly came up with a big play to halt the momentum.

“I just want to thank my teammates for putting me in the position to succeed,” Hill said. “If they are not drawing attention away from me and dishing it, I wouldn’t be able to do some of the things I was able to do tonight.

“We have a good team and like coach said, we just need to keep improving every game,” he added. “It feels great to get the win tonight and we will keep trying to get better.”

SMCC never quit fighting and even closed the gap to just three points with under three minutes remaining in the game. But in the end, something happened to stall every push that the Panthers made.

“Edison is a tough team, it’s hard to go from the long football season to the basketball season like that yet they still played that well tonight,” SMCC coach Lyle Falknor said. “We dug ourselves too big of a whole this time — we have done it all year and haven’t had to pay the price for it until tonight.

“We had to lean heavy on David Miller tonight because of the way things went — Luca Mormina was just getting going but got in foul trouble and there were a few other things that happened but that is basketball. You have to credit Edison, they won the game.”

Miller finished with a game-high 29 points for the Panthers, while Luca Mormina added 14. Roberts scored 18 and Frederick added 16 for the Chargers.

The Panthers entertain New Riegel on Thursday, while Edison is back in action when it hosts Clyde on the same night.

STAT BOOK

SMCC (5-1)

J.J. Fischer 3-2—9, Daniel Miller 1-0—3, Luca Mormina 5-—14, David Miller 10—29, Clay Wimmer 0-2—2, Joe Morrow 2-0—4, John Baird 1-1—3. TOTALS 23-11—64.

EDISON (1-1)

Bryce Ostheimer 3-2—9, Bryce Roberts 6-5—18, James Hill 8-3—20 , Nick Frederick 4-5—16, Braden Ehrhardt 3-2—8, Gavin Schaeffer 0-1—1, Cody Scott 1-0—3.TOTALS 24-18—75.

SMCC 19 7 15 23 — 64

Edison 17 24 12 22 — 75

3-pt FGs: (SM) Da. Miller 7, Dan. Miller, Fischer (E) Frederick 3, Roberts, Ostheimer, Hill.

JV: Edison, 48-29