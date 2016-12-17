Wildcats rally from behind, take down Trojans

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff,” a modest Howell said. “I’m just glad we came away with the win.”

After all, it was a big one.

Not 24 hours after defeating Western Reserve in a Firelands Conference rivalry, the Wildcats came right back with another big win, this time a 61-55 decision over South Central Saturday night.

As Mapleton fell to the Roughriders in another conference game the same night, New London is now the front-runner in the FC.

Saturday’s game at NLHS seemed to swing in favor of the Trojans for the first half, but with the help of back-to-back three-pointers by senior Billy Woodmancy, the Wildcats tied the game up at 41-41 in the third period. New London (4-0, 3-0) had trailed by as much as 10, as the score after the first quarter was 24-14.

The Wildcats opened the second period by going on an 8-0 run, before Trojan Michael Ponchel drilled a three ball to give South Central (3-2, 1-1) a little breathing room back. Woodmancy responded with a trey, his second of five on the evening. The ‘Cats hit two more three-pointers before halftime, as seniors Ryan Lane and Jake Gerlak each knocked one in to put the score at 32-31 at halftime in favor of the Trojans.

Out of the break, South Central freshman showed exactly why he can play at the varsity level, as he netted a three-pointer, followed by another quick field goal to give the Black and Gold a six-point lead.

After the teams exchanged a pair of field goals, Woodmancy drilled the two three-balls to knot the game. Derek Smith then gave New London the advantage — one they would not give up — on a layup.

Lane opened the fourth quarter for the ‘Cats just as Blair did for the Trojans, as he went on a five-point tear.

As the Trojans scrambled to regain control, Woodmancy came through once again, hitting another three-ball to put the score at 54-47 with the clock quickly running out.

South Central tried hacking the Wildcats to spare time, but New London went 6 of 9 in the final minutes to seal the game.

Besides a pair of free throws in the last couple of seconds, all of Woodmancy’s points came from beyond the arc. He finished with 17, followed by 12 from Lane and Howell added 11.

“We scored our points in transition,” Howell said. “We were pushing the ball and finding people and getting our shooters open. Billy Woodmancy made some big shots again. That’s the thing. He’s going to get open looks like that because we’ve got other guys on the floor that can score. (The Trojans) were trying to some things to get Ryan stopped and Billy was open. Somebody’s going to be open and Billy just happened that person the last couple games and he’s made shots.”

Despite Woodmancy’s success and the balanced scoring, Howell felt that his offensive could have been more productive.

“One thing we had a problem with tonight, and I’ll give (South Central) the credit, we struggled on the offensive end of the floor in our half-court sets and stuff like that. We didn’t do a very good job with that. South Central was running a very aggressive defense and causing some trouble for us on that end. They are a good basketball team. Coach (Brett) Seidel does a great job with them. We knew it was going to be a tough game.”

Blair paced the Trojans with 17 points, while Aaron Lamoreaux scored 11 and Michael Ponchel notched 10. In the first four minutes of the contest, Ben Lamoreaux put up nine points, but was unable to find the basket after that.

“We came out and played the style of play that we wanted to in the first quarter,” Seidel said. “We really did what we practiced and did what we do — try to get the ball in the paint as much as possible. And we were pretty good defensively, but they hit a couple tough threes that just opened the floodgates.

“(New London) played extremely hard, they hit the offensive glass in the second half on us and that hurt us and we just weren’t able to make shots in the second half.”

Despite the loss, there is still a whole lot of games to be played.

“The league is tough. It’s going to be hard to get through it unscathed. It’s just a tough league, we’re going to have to be ready to go in next game. Obviously, New London is at the top, sitting there by themselves now. We just have to take care of our own selves and hopefully get them at home.”

After winning back-to-back games against Western and South Central, Howell was almost at a loss for words.

“I give it all to my guys. They played well at Western and it was tough. We played well at home tonight and it was tough. It could’ve gone either way both nights. This time it came our way. We’ve got to continue to get better in practice because we have to play them again,” Howell said.

In junior varsity action, the Trojans came away with a 55-47 win. Isaiah Seidel and Cristiano Murphy led South Central with 14 and 12 points, respectively. For New London, Ben Crawshaw scored 12 and Jaylin Moffit chipped in with 11.

Next up for the Trojans will be an away game at Firelands on Thursday, while New London hosts Hillsdale on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

South Central 55

Blair 7-1-17; B. Lamoreaux 3-2-9; A. Lamoreaux 5-1-11; Seidel 1-0-3; Hale 2-1-5; Ponchel 4-0-10. Totals 22-5-55.

New London 61

Molnar 1-1-3; Woodmancy 5-2-17; Gerlak 3-1-8; Eibel 2-0-4; Smith 1-0-2; Howell 4-2-11; Mathews 1-2-4; Lane 4-2-12. Totals 21-10-61.

S. Central 24 8 10 13 — 55

N. London 14 17 12 18 — 61