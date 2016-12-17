Cavs’ Chris 'Birdman' Andersen out for season with ACL tear

Cavaliers center Chris “Birdman” Andersen tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Andersen suffered the injury on a non-contact play in practice Friday, the team said, and an MRI revealed the tear.

Andersen appeared in 12 games this season for the Cavs, averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. Andersen’s injury leaves the Cavs with two dead spots on the roster at least temporarily, since his contract is fully guaranteed and the team is also carrying Mo Williams on the roster. They are down to just Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye as the only true bigs.

