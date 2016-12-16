Willard downs Columbian for league victory

The Flashes led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime.

Ashlee Tuttle paced Willard with 15 points, while freshman Cassidy Crawford added 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Brooke Vipperman scored nine and Madie Secor and Addie Slone both notched seven.

Big Red fall to Cougars

The Plymouth Big Red lost to Crestview on Thursday evening 65-54 to remain winless on the season. Emily Blanton did all she could to bring home the win with a 21-point performance while Chloe Mack add nine points and Tristen Wiley and Arianna Marx dropped eight a piece. Emily Akers and Morgan Chaffins scored four points each in the loss. Plymouth drops to 0-7 on the season and hosts St. Paul on Saturday.

Edison 7th grade drop two

On Dec. 13, the Edison seventh grade girls team lost to Huron 52-15. Lindsay Sneider scored five points and grabbed five boards while Reagan King added four points and four boards. Claire Treece scored four points while Olivia Vitaz added two points. On Thursday, Port Clinton beat Edison 26-17. Vitaz recorded a nice double-double with 10 points and 13 boards. Lindsay Roberts scored three points and added eight boards while Leigh Anne Lambert scored two with Madison Chaput and Treece added a point a piece. The Chargers (2-4, 1-3) are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at home against Perkins.

SWIMMING

Norwalk impresses

The Norwalk girls swimmers put on a show on Tuesday against Shelby and Ontario. The team of Mara Berry, Carissa Link, Clyse Coe and Megan Musso took second in the 200 medley relay with a tie of 2:14.68 and the team of Paiten Ott, Lizzie Ratliff, Callie Link and Olivia Babka took fourth with a 2:25.57. Anna Little took first in the 200 free with a time of 2:13.18 and Anessa berry took third with a 2:33.19 in the event. Carissa Link took third in the 200 individual medley with a 2:41.39 while Callie Link took fifth in the event with a 2:53.48. Sela Berry took second in the 50 free with a 28.77 and Katie Westcott took fifth with a 30.90.

Mara Berry finished in second in the 100 butterfly with a 1:20.56 and Coe took fourth with a 1:21.58 in the event. Anna Little won the 100 free title with a 1:00.82 and Westcott took second with a 1:07.85. Sela Berry owned the 500 free with a 6:21.54 with Anessa Berry taking third with a 6:52.33. The team of Coe, Sela Berry, Westcott and Little took second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:55.91 and the team of Carissa Link, Callie Link, Ott and Babka took fourth with a 2:04.97 in the event. Mara Berry took the 100 backstroke title with a 1:13.00 and Musso took fourth with a 1:19.43. Carissa Link finished in second in the 100 breastroke with a 1:20.75 and Ratliff took fifth with a 1:34.47 in the event.

The team of Mara Berry, Sela Berry, Westcott and Little took the title in the 400 free relay with a 4:21.31 and the team of Anessa Berry, Babka, Musso and Coe took third with a 4:43.27 in the event.

On the boys side, Cole Berry took third in the 100 free with a 2:19.36 and Andrew DeWitt took fourth with a 2:23.96 in the event. Max Berry took third in the 100 individual medley with a 2:39.03 and Jacob Gran took third in the 50 free with a 26.29 and Owen Rhodes took fourth with a 26.34 in teh event. Max Berry took second in the 100 free with a 58.35 and Cole Berry took fifth with a 1:02.77 in the event.

DeWitt took second in the 500 free with a 6:33.72 and the team of Cole Berry, Max Berry, Gran and Rhodes took second in the 200 free relay with a 1:46.50. The team of Wyatt Dotson, Jacob Newhouse, Jose Dominguez and Andrew Dewitt took third in the event with a 2:03.69. Rhodes took fourth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:22.56 and the team of Cole Berry, Rhodes, Gran and Max Berry took third in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:44.06.

BOWLING

Truckers pick up W

The Norwalk High School boys bowling team picked up a win over Ashland 2061-2048 on Thursday. Chris Tuttle rolled a 254, 429 to lead the way for the Truckers. Norwalk lost to Ashland in Ashland earlier in the season and evened up the series with the home win. The Truckers are off for Christmas break and will return to action Jan. 5 at home. The JV team moved to 4-1 led by Jeffrey Mussell with a 199, 201 and Aaron Smith with two 200 games.

Lady Trucker sweep

Thursday, the ladies bowling teams swept Ashland in matches held at Kenilee Lanes. The varsity squad won by 312 pins and the JV squad won by 279 pins. The varsity was led by Paige Stuhldreher who bowled games of 225 and 193 and fellow senior Camryn Bickerstaff bowled games of 171 and 173. Varsity is now 4-1 and 1-0 in the NOL. The JV ladies were led by freshman Megan Sage bowling a 156 and 130. The JV's are now 3-2 and 1-0 in the NOL. The ladies are off until after break resuming match play on Thursday, Jan. 5 at home vs. Shelby.

Willard girls undefeated

The Willard boys bowling team split over the week losing to Edison 1736-1677 and beating Shelby 1673-1001. Nate Garrett led the way against Edison rolling a 196, 192 — 388 while Nicholas Scholes rolled a 166, 200 — 366. Brandon Dye rolled a 136, 228 — 364. Josh Holida delivered a 172, 166 — 338 and Jacob Holthouse added a 105, 116 — 221.

Edison was led by Bryan Johnson who rolled a 154, 210 — 364 and Nick Shupe who added a 179, 184 — 363. Kevin McClosky added a 178, 170 — 348 and Ryan Neely added a 169, 166 — 335 to the scores. Brandon Kasper rounded out the Edison scored with a 166, 160 — 326.

In the girls game, Willard took the contest 1690-1196. Hannah McClanahan had the best team score with a 214, 166 — 380 while Kathleen Schaaf added a 143, 223 — 366 followed by Aubrey Mathias’ 190, 131 — 321. Kortney Craft added a 183, 134 — 317 and Annie Cummings added a 151, 155 — 306.

Edison was led by Hali Patton’s 142, 141 — 283 and Elisa Villa’s 118, 113 — 231. Madison Osth added a 104, 119 — 223 and Carman thomas delivered a 112, 105 — 217 to round out the scores for the Chargers.

Against Shelby, the boys and girls teams both took home wins as the boys won 1673-1001 and the girls won 1565-1003. Leading the way for the boys was Garret’s 200, 185 — 385 and Holida’s 189, 183 — 372. Scholes added a 169, 193 — 362 and Holthouse contributed with a 166, 115 — 281 while Dye rounded out the scoring with a 124, 149 — 273. The boys are now 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Northern Ohio League.

The Willard girls were led by Schaaf’s 167, 159 — 326 and Mathias’ 172, 134 — 306. Cummings added a 170, 128 — 298 and Claire Buss added a 192. Kristen Hurst added a 168 and Craft added a 160 with McClanahan added a 115. The Flashes are now 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the NOL.