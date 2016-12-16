Wildcats shoot way to win over Western

Unfortunately, in basketball, there has to be a winner and a loser. On Friday night, New London came away with a 66-57 win over Western Reserve to remain unbeaten on the season thanks to 13 three-pointers and a 7-0 run to start the second half. Western wouldn’t go away though as teh two teams battled it out in another installment of the NL vs. WR rivalry.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 9-3 lead only to see the Roughriders claw back to within one after the first quarter and took a 2-point lead into the halftime locker room. New London outscored Western 17-11 in the third and 22-17 in the fourth to come away with the victory pushing them to 3-0 and 2-0 in the FC.

Barnburner

The game featured three ties and four lead changes. New London coach Tom Howell admitted FC basketball fans better get used to games like these.

“It is going to be like this all year long,” Howell said. “It is hard to put something together against a team like that who can really shoot it well. I thought we did a pretty good job getting out on shooters. The key was that they shoot a lot of threes and there are going to be a lot of long rebounds and we did a great job on the boards tonight.”

From downtown

The contest saw some excellent shooting on both ends of the floor as the Wildcats pumped in 13 threes and Western drained eight. Billy Woodmancy dropped five long balls including one from way downtown to start the fourth. Jake Gerlak added three, Karson Howell dropped four and Ryan Lane added one for the Wildcats.

The Roughriders saw Jaret Griffith show off his shooting ability making five of his own including four in the first quarter. Colton Puder made two and Cody Palmer added one.

“We have some shooters,” Howell said. “We are going to get out and run and shoot it too. Billy shot the ball well, Jake shot it great and Ryan hit a couple of threes. Karson hit some threes so we have those guys who can shoot it. What makes it hard is having Ryan in the paint and we go inside out. Teams have to pay attention to him and when they do, he finds people.”

“We knew those guys were shooters and we knew Woodmancy was a shooter,” Western Reserve coach Chris Sheldon said. “He hit one to start the fourth quarter from outside of our gym. Their shooters make them a tough guard because Lane requires a lot of attention on the block. We did a pretty good job on him and we decided coming in that we didn’t want him beating us, but he made his teammates better tonight. That is a sign of great players.”

In the Lane

New London senior Ryan Lane stuffed the stat sheet dropping 14 points, grabbing 17 boards and dishing out six assists. Howell admits it was just another Ryan Lane type performance.

“That is Ryan Lane,” Howell said. “He brings it like that every night. It was a great team win and I thought tonight was one of the best games we have played. This isn’t the easiest place to play and Chris does a great job and he has a great basketball team. These were two really great teams battling it out tonight.”

Lane refused to take credit for his team’s win.

“Teamwork,” Lane said as to why his team won. “Everyone scored and shot the ball well. We kept that team intensity high all game long and fed off of each other. If they are not going to double team me on the block, I am going to look to score. If they do, I am going to kick it to one of our great shooters and they are going to knock down shots.”

Defense

Western’s reigning FC player of the year Jaret Griffith came out on fire scoring 19 points in the first half. The New London defense held him to just four second-half points.

“He scored 19 but I thought there was only one shot where he got a really good look,” Howell said. “He was just making great shots and we were just hoping he wouldn’t make them all night. We didn’t help off of him much in the second half and I think Jake Gerlak and Dane Mathews did a heck of a job defensively.”

Sheldon admitted it seemed like the Wildcats wanted it a little bit more than his Roughriders.

“I thought it was a difference of one team was just a little tougher than the other,” Sheldon said. “They came up with big offensive rebounds, loose balls and shots. We didn’t. We had a lot of mental breakdowns on defense. They finished well at the rim through contact and we didn’t. We had shots at point-blank range to tie and missed them. We turned it over twice in the fourth quarter on fast breaks. We cannot beat ourselves and tonight we did that consistently at the wrong times.”

Gerlak for 3

With time running down and the Wildcats working to run out the clock to seal the win, Gerlak found himself open in the corner for three. New London held a 56-52 lead and the sharpshooter let one fly draining it to give the Wildcats a 7-point lead. It may not have been what the Wildcats were looking for, but the 3-ball was a game changer.

“No, no, no, no,” Howell said when he saw the shot go up. “But he made it. He came up to me and said he was sorry, but he made it and I cannot be upset.”

“I don’t know what he was thinking, but hey, it went in,” Lane said. “He must have been feeling it so it was a good shot. If he thought it was a good shot, it was a good shot.”

Gerlak finished with 14 points while Howell added 12 and Woodmancy dropped 18. For Western, Griffith led all scorers with 23 points and Colton Puder added 16. Palmer dropped eight in the loss.

Up next

The Wildcats are back in action on Saturday hosting South Central for a chance to grab the lead in the FC if Mapleton loses. Western hosts the Mounties on Saturday night with hopes of avoiding a 2-game skid.

“When it comes down to winning high school basketball and people talk about toughness, it has nothing to do with physicality; it has everything to do with mentally between the ears. Fortunately, this is not a sprint, it is a marathon and we cannot feel sorry for ourselves because we have our hands full tomorrow night.”

STAT BOOK

New London 15-12-17-22 — 66

Western Reserve 14-15-11-17 — 57

New London: 21-52 FG, 11-16 FT, 13-34 3pt. (Woodmancy 5, Gerlak 3, Howell 12, Lane 1) 36 rebounds (Lane 17), 18 turnovers, 13 Assists (Lane 6, Howell 4), Steals 5. Scoring: Billy Woodmancy 6-1-18, Ryan Lane 3-7-14, Jake Gerlak 5-1-14, Karson Howell 4-0-12, Justin Marshall 2-0-4, Jacob Molnar 1-0-2, Dane Mathews 0-2-2.

Western Reserve: 20-51 FG, 8-14 FT, 8-24 3pt. (Griffith 5, Puder 2, Palmer 1) 29 rebounds (Palmer 6), 19 turnovers, 5 Assists, Steals 11 (Puder 5). Scoring: Jaret Griffith 8-2-23, Colton Puder 5-4-16, Cody Palmer 3-1-8, Dale Smith 2-1-6, Luke Buck 1-0-2, Aiden Markley 1-0-2.