Lady Redmen pull away, claim Round 1

Brock Manlet couldn’t have put it better.

After Friday’s 60-49 loss to Northern Ohio League rival Bellevue, the Norwalk girls’ basketball coach reminded his team there is still a lot of the season left to be played.

Despite being neck-in-neck with the Lady Redmen through the majority of the game, the Lady Truckers just couldn’t keep up and slowly fell behind.

Bellevue got on the board first when Jenna Strayer knocked in a three-ball on the first possession. Norwalk responded by going on a 7-0 run, as Jiselle Thomas nailed a three-pointer and sisters Jada and Jasmine Thomas each netted a field goal.

At the end of the first quarter, it was a tied ballgame at 15.

The Lady Red opened the second period by going on a 7-2 stint.

But just like that, the Lady Truckers, with the help of a few fast-breaks, reclaimed a 27-24 advantage with slightly under two minutes remaining before halftime. Bellevue was able to tie it up again just before the break to put the score at 29-29.

The Lady Red outscored the Lady Truckers 11-10 in the third quarter and started to pull away early in the fourth, as they gained a 46-40 lead with 6:04 left in regulation.

As Norwalk fell behind more and more, opportunities to score became crucial. However, the only thing the Lady Truckers seemed to generate was turnovers.

Norwalk totaled 26 turnovers in the game, compared to Bellevue’s 16.

The Lady Red put the game away by scoring 14 points in the remaining six minutes.

“Overall, I was proud with how hard we played,” Manlet said.

“I thought we played hard; it’s just that when things got tough in the second half, some kids shied away from some shots that they normally make and we just didn’t shoot the ball well in the second half.

“We obviously turned the ball over too much in the second half as well. Those things combined (with) not shooting the ball and turning the ball over is not a good thing against a good team like Bellevue. If we had kids making behind (Bellevue’s) traps and stuff like that, they’re not able to put as much pressure on us up top. We were just cold, so they put more pressure up top and we didn’t handle it very well,” Manlet said.

Jiselle Thomas led, not just Norwalk, but all scorers with 23 points.

However, the next highest scorers for the Truckers were Marly Geretz and Adrianna Rodriguez with 6 points each. The team was also 6-of-13 at the free-throw line.

Manlet stressed that one double-digit scorer just won’t do.

Freshman Casey Santoro led the Redmen with 20, as Liz Ish added 17 and Strayer 12.

“We need that person — and I’m confident we have that person. They just didn’t show up tonight. I think going forward, if we get that second scorer, third scorer, we’ll be fine. We’ve kind of had that all year. Just tonight for whatever reason, we didn’t get our shots to fall,” Manlet said.

As the Lady Truckers near the winter break, they know the season is far from over.

“We told the team one game doesn’t define a season. There’s a lot of tough games to be played on their end and our end. We can’t dwell on this; we have to move forward because we have a tough schedule coming up. I think for the most part, our kids were upbeat in the locker room; they realize it’s just one game. There’s things that we’ve got to work on that we’ll work on and get better. It doesn’t mean we’re not a bad team. We are still a good team, we just have to find ways to get better.”

Norwalk plays at Willard in a NOL game Tuesday.

Stat Book

Bellevue 15 14 11 20 — 60

Norwalk 15 14 10 10 — 49

Bellevue: Ish 6-4-17, Vogel 2-5-9, Santoro 7-4-20, Turner 1-0-2, Strayer 4-2-12 — 20-15-60

Norwalk: Harkness 1-2-4, Jada Thomas 2-0-4, Jasmine Thomas 2-0-4, Geretz 3-0-6, Jiselle Thomas 8-4-23, Rodriguez 3-0-6, Malson 1-0-2 — 20-6-49.