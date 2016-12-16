Four Trojans hit 3-pointers for first FC win

Four players hit a total of 15 three-pointers to lead the Trojans to a 71-45 home win over Monroeville. With the victory, South Central (3-0) remains undefeated and snagged its first Firelands Conference win of the season.

Monroeville has yet its way into the “W” column. The Eagles are 3-0 overall and 0-2 in the FC.

South Central senior Michael Ponchel hit six three-pointers, going 12-of-13 from the field for 22 points. He also grabbed three rebounds.

“Mike hit some three’s that kept us in it,” said coach Brett Seidel, who doesn’t want his team to live and die from three-point land. “I don’t know why we can't make two’s right now, but we made 15 three’s and we made eight two’s.

“It definitely kept us alive. In the second half, I felt like we made the extra pass, found the open man and the open man knocked it down,” the coach added.

Senior Aaron Lamoreaux hit four treys. He was 5-of-7 from the floor for 15 points. In addition, he pulled down four rebounds.

Seidel was pleased to see Lamoreaux play a solid game after coming off an injury, which gave the Trojans a boost.

“Aaron has been hurt. He had a hurt shoulder. He didn’t play against Buckeye (Central) and then he didn’t score against Lucas,” the coach said.

Senior Josh Bonet connected on four three-pointers on the way to 14 points. He also grabbed five rebounds.

Classmate Jason Hale led the Trojans with seven rebounds. He also blocked two shots.

A scrappy first quarter ended with the score locked up at 17.

“They (the Eagles) came out and made shots. We got lost on some defensive assignments. (Monroeville senior Aiden) Stieber got some open looks because of it and he knocked them down. That gave him some comfort and that have everyone else some comfort,” Seidel said.

Steiber led the Eagles with 12 points. He also grabbed two rebounds and distributed three assists.

“I think we decided to be smart with the ball,” said Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek, referring to the first quarter. “We hit hit a couple clutch shots. I thought Aiden Stieber played very well in the first half; those shots kept us going.”

Senior Blake Anderson added 10 points to go with two rebounds and an assist. Many of his shots were under the basket, coming late in the game.

“I don’t think he did anything that he’s not capable of doing and that’s why he was successful. I think he saw some breakdowns. He focused and did the right execution when he touched the ball,” Mielcarek said.

Senior Logan Clouse, who scored 6 points, pulled down 10 rebounds.

In the second quarter, South Central outscored the visitors 11-6 on the way to a 28-23 lead at halftime. The Trojans had a 10-point scoring advantage over Monroeville in the third period for a 51-36 advantage.

Mielcarek said the Eagles had some defensive breakdowns in the third quarter and “a lot of things unraveled fast.”

“We need scores to be low to be successful,” he added. “South Central is a well-coached team and they figured out a lot stuff (we were doing).”

The South Central jayvee squad made it a sweep with a 64-29 win.

Sophomore Cristiano Murphy led the Trojans’ scoring attack with 18 points. Tim Jayes added 11 points and Tycen Cooper 10.

Monroeville junior Carson Hauler and sophomore Swayer Schafer each scored 10 points.

The Eagles host St. Paul in a home FC game tonight. South Central goes to New London for another league matchup.

STAT BOOK

Monroeville 17 6 13 9 — 45

South Central 17 11 23 20 — 71

Monroeville: Aiden Stieber 4-0-12, Nick Newell 2-0-5, Chayce Schaub 1-0-2, Conar Burns 1-0-2, Noah Cleary 1-0-2, Logan Clouse 3-0-6, Blake Anderson 5-0-10, Reece Kendall 3-0-6 — 20-1-45

South Central: Josh Bonet 5-1-14, Simon Blair 1-3-5, Ben Lamoreaux 3-2-8, Alex Holland 0-1-1, Aaron Lamoreaux 5-1-15, Isaac Seidel 1-0-3, Jason Hale 1-0-3, Michael Ponchel 7-2-22, — 23-10-71