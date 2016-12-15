Sweeting hits milestone in SC loss

Such was the case on Thursday night when New London and South Central got together for another installment of their rivalry on the hardwood. South Central senior Summer Sweeting ended her junior season with 999 career points. Before her senior season started, she suffered yet another ACL tear after tearing her other one during her sophomore season. It looked as if she would never reach the covetied milestone of 1,000 career points.

That is until South Central coach John Vogel approached New London coach Eric Mitchell with the opportunity to let Sweeting reach the mark. Mitchell admitted he was honored.

On the Trojans first possession, Sweeting situated herself under the basket and laid a soft layup off of the glass as she did so many times for the black and gold. The ball dropped through the net and Sweeting notched her 1,001st-career point in South Central’s 50-28 loss at South Central High School on Thursday evening.

“It meant a lot to reach that,” Sweeting said. “Obviously, I came into my senior year hoping to accomplish more things. But I am just glad I made it this far and I am happy I was able to play basketball for South Central for as long as I could.”

The Wildcats took the opening tip down for a layup and allowed the Trojans to get the ball to Sweeting. After he scored, she grabbed the game ball and headed straight to the stands where her mother and father were waiting. She shared an emotional moment and returned to the court to receive a plaque honoring her accomplishment and was removed from the game. It would be the last time Sweeting would wear the black and gold uniform.

“I have to thank Coach Mitchell and his staff for letting us do that and their fans too for being so gracious,” Vogel said. “It was a very special moment for us here at South Central because she is one of those special players. Every time I went to district meetings, all of the coaches would refer to her by first name. That is when you know you are a special player. Everyone knows who Summer is. It was just special to her and her family and I was extremely happy to do it.”

With Mitchell being an SC grad, he couldn’t think of a better way to honor a player he has seen grow right in front of his eyes.

“She is a great kid and I have watched her play for years,” Mitchell said. “Incredible family and I grew up in this town. This was home. When coach Vogel got a hold of me, I was incredibly honored. I still have some black and gold in my blood, I always will, and I know how much it meant to her and her family. It was a great moment and very emotional. That is what makes sports, sports. It is one of those things I will always remember. I am glad we could help and my girls were as classy about it as can be and had no problem at all.”

With one of the most stories careers, Sweeting finishes with 1,001 points in her SC career. She will undergo surgery to repair her ACL and hopes to be back in time for volleyball season at Owen Community College in the fall.

“Honestly, It didn’t feel as good as if I had earned it,” Sweeting said. “I mean it still feels amazing to be able to say I scored 1,000 points in my career but I am the kind of person who wanted to earn it rather than just standing there and shooting.”

Game time

The Wildcats forced 34 SC turnovers turning most of them into points. They jumped out to an early 18-6 lead and held the Trojans to just two second-quarter points and cruised the rest of the way. Elizabeth Logan led the way with 16 points while Morgan Luedy added 13 and Eden Copley chipped in with nine.

“We have some good scorers but teams are going to attempt to find ways to stop them,” Mitchell added. “We struggled against Western last Saturday and our defensive effort hasn’t been there. I told them they needed to figure out how hard they have to play defense in order to win and they stepped it up tonight. I think our defensive pressure took a step forward. Our best offense is our defense.”

Young

The Trojans are weathering an injury-plagued season and playing a lot of young players. They were only outscored 23-20 in the second half.

“We are so young and inexperienced that we do not know how to give up,” Vogel added. “We are just going to try to get better and work on our fundamentals. We play well at times then sometines we just have mental breaks in passing and it gets us down by a point total that we just cannot recover from at this moment.”

Ledbetter

New London sophomore Gabby Ledbetter added seven points on the evening grabbing six boards, blocking five shots and swiping four steals. Mitchell admitted his 6-2 post is developing into a great cornerstone player for the Wildcats.

“I have to continue to tell my self that she is only a sophomore,” Mitchell said. “I thought she played very well tonight and was a difference maker defensively. She is learning to play defense with her hands up. She is 6-foot-2 standing there and she is nearly 7-foot with her hands up. She is learning on the go. I ask a lot of her for such a young player and she is handling it very well.”

New London improves to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Firelands Conference with an away game at Monroeville on Saturday. The Trojans fall to 0-5 and host Mapleton on Saturday afternoon.

STAT BOOK

New London 18-9-16-7 — 50

S. Central 6-2-11-9 — 28

New London: 16-44 FG, 15-30 FT, 3-15 3pt. (Logan 2, Copley 1) 35 rebounds (Schmidt 6, Ledbetter 6), 21 turnovers, 7 Assists (Luedy 3), Steals 21 (Luedy 7). Scoring: Elizabeth Logan 5 4 16, Morgan Luedy 5 3 13, Eden Copley 3 2 9, Gabby Ledbetter 2 3 7, Lili Bartow 1 1 3, Korah Schmidt 0 1 1, Allison Brady 0 1 1.

Home Team: 10-47 FG, 7-10 FT, 0-10 3pt. 42 rebounds (Hale 7, Dauch 5, Burton 5, Barnett 5), 34 turnovers, 2 Assists, Steals 14 (Albert 5). Scoring: Ally Burton 2 2 6, Maddie Albert 1 2 4, Bailey Mitchell 2 0 4, Holly Hale 1 1 3, Ellery McKee 1 0 2, Summer Sweeting 1 0 2, Kaycee Burton 1 0 2, Lily Antonio 1 0 2, Mackenzie Dauch 0 1 1, Jaelyn Barnett 0 1 1.