Flashes remain winless

Entering Thursday’s Northern Ohio League game at Willard, Sandusky senior Jayrese Williams needed just six points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, passing Scott May’s 1972 mark of 1,232 points.

It didn't take Williams long to pass the former Indiana University star who went on to play seven years in the NBA.

Williams canned a 3-pointer less than four minutes into the game to break the record, scoring 13 points in the first quarter to carry the Blue Streaks to a 63-47 win.

"It's a blessing,” said Williams, who finished with 17 points in three quarters to bring his career-point total to 1,244. "Growing up, I worked at (May’s) park and looking at all the accolades, I always dreamed of beating all his records and living up to the potential."

Sandusky (3-1 overall, 2-0 NOL) never led by less than 12 points after the first quarter.

"It's an honor to coach a player like Jayrese,” Streaks coach Colin Irish said. "I've been saying for years that people in the area need to come out and see him play because he's a special player."

May, a 6-foot-7-inch forward, was the leading scorer on arguably the best college basketball of all-time in Bob Knight’s 1975-76 Hoosiers who went undefeated — the last team to do so — and win a national championship.

Williams followed his record-breaking 3-pointer with another just 42 seconds later. A 3-pointer by Cavon Croom pushed the lead to 17-5.

"You see the scores and you see the results, but you don't see how hard he works," said Irish of Williams. "He's one of the last ones in the gym at night. They don't see the hard work he puts in to be, not only a basketball player, but a young man. He's reaping the rewards."

Williams picked up his second and third fouls with three minutes left in the second quarter as the Crimson Flashes (0-4, 0-2) hung close. Nick Cofer converted a three-point play to cut the Sandusky lead to 26-16 at halftime.

"To me, we had to guard Jayrese, but he's a great player," Willard coach Chris Long said. "I think we gave him a little too much daylight, but then again in the second half we have a kid right on top of him and he still drilled it. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to the kids who make plays."

With Williams back on the floor, Sandusky began to assert its dominance with flashy guard play. Croom scored the first six points of the quarter before Williams scored his other four points.

"We settled a little too much. I wanted to pick up the tempo and we picked it up in the third quarter," Irish said. "For some reason early, we picked the tempo up for two or three possessions, but then we'd take our foot off of the accelerator. You can't fault the defense when we gave up 16 points in the first half. We have to believe in what we're doing and keep the tempo up and the foot on the accelerator."

After Cofer (15 points) scored, Croom hit a 3-pointer, which was followed by a bucket from Keith Williams. Later, Croom drilled another 3-pointer, and all told, scored 15 points in the quarter.

Sandusky committed just three turnovers through the first three quarters.

"We took care of the ball but we attacked the basket," Irish said. "I thought we settled, but I liked when we attacked. We did a lot of driving and kicking the ball out for a better shot."

Keijan Newell scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter for Sandusky to push the lead to 59-30 — the biggest of the night for the Streaks.

Croom paced Sandusky with 18 points while Keith Williams totaled 13. Jamonte Alexander grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

"When you look at experience, we're a young team," Long said. "It's one of those things you have to get by. One of our points tonight was we couldn't play 16 minutes of good basketball. We needed to play all 32 minutes."

STAT BOOK

SANDUSKY (3-1, 2-0)

Keith Williams 5-3—13, Cavon Croom 7-1—18, Jayrese Williams 6-1—17, Brent Hanson 1-1—3, Jamonte Alexander 1-0—2, Ja’Vez Alexander 1-0—2, Denaryon Swain 1-0—2, Keijan Newell 1-0—2, Ralandes Johnson 0-4—4. TOTALS: 23-10—63.

WILLARD (0-4, 0-2)

Brevon Polachek 2-0—4, Bryce Bailey 1-0—2, Nick Cofer 6-2—15, Ethan Daub 3-0—7, Jerett Sowers 3-5—11, Broc Baldridge 2-0—4, Sabastian Slvongsak 1-0—2, Dorian Holida 1-0—2. TOTALS: 19-7—47.

Sandusky 17 9 31 6 — 63

Willard 7 9 14 17 — 47

3-point FGs: (S) Williams 4, Croom 3); (W) Cofer, Daub.