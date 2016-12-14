NBA All-Star Game to return to Cleveland after Quicken Loans face-lift

The Cavs and the city of Cleveland announced a $140 million renovation project to transform the inside and outside of Quicken Loans Arena. Ownership will pick up $70 million, while the city, Cuyahoga County and Destination Cleveland will pay for the other half.

The terms of the plans still must be approved by both the county and city councils and Destination Cleveland's board of directors.

The arena will remain open during construction, which will begin next year and take about three years to complete. The renovation includes a glass front and more public gathering places. The team will extend its lease with the arena through 2034.

"The NBA is very supportive of the Quicken Loans Arena transformation project, which we believe will greatly benefit the entire Cleveland community," NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said.

"We understand the impact this project will have in continuing the great momentum we have all seen recently in the city. We look forward to holding our week of NBA All-Star events in Cleveland in the near future following the successful completion of The Q transformation project."

The city and team, in a joint statement, said the average life for facilities today is about 22 years. The Q is 23 years old, and the cost to build new arenas is from $500 million to $750 million.

