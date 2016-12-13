King James Brings The Land a Crown: The Definitive Tale of the Cavaliers' 2016 Title Run by Chris Parker

Written in real time, Parker picks up the Cleveland Cavaliers' tale with the 2015 Finals loss to Golden State on their home floor, and invites readers inside their victorious journey to the summit to which this generation's greatest sports icon, LeBron James, returned for his storybook ending.

Brad Daugherty, 5-Time NBA All-Star, former Cavs player and ESPN basketball analyst says, "Parker has captured the essence of the most unbelievable comeback in NBA history."

"Right time, right place, right recipe," adds Mike Fratello, ex-Cavs Coach, Czar of Telestrator. "52 years is a long time for the most passionate sports fans of any city to finally feel fulfilled."

Only a handful of stars in any sport have ever led their hometown to a championship (Kent Hrbek, Pete Rose, Dick Butkus) and none ever returned home to such fanfare and promise.

In one move James went from Judas to Galahad, bringing home the golden cup to a hollowed-out industrial city desperate for sports sunshine after decades of acid rain. It erased 52 years and 146 seasons of futility, going back to the city’s halcyon days led by another larger than life legend, Jim Brown.

Ken Carmen, Sports Radio Personality said, "King James Brings the Land a Crown is a quintessential telling of a story that if wasn't real, would seem conjured out of thin air. Chris' retelling perfectly blends the memory, fact and emotion that led to a magical culmination for a man, a franchise, and a community."

Parker followed the team for two years for the Cleveland Scene, and provides a travelogue of the ups and downs of their historic season. It features a thorough pastiche of play-by-play vignettes, coach and player quotes, strategic basketball analysis and deeper insight into how the Cavaliers overcame their inconsistency to stage the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history against a team that had just completed the best regular season ever.

The story winds over 320 pages from opening night in Chicago with Barrack Obama in attendance, through the season’s 82 games to a game-by-game ride through the playoffs. You’ll read about Love’s one-on-one games with his dad, how Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson brought them together, how players build, hone and polish the go-to moves, and of course an in-depth examination of Tyronn Lue’s value to the team and the circumstance of David Blatt’s firing.

"If bringing the Championship to Cleveland was LeBron James' great white then Chris Parker could be Ishmael, firsthand witness to the froth and churn of an epic run. More a chronicle than postmortem, King James Brings the Land a Crown provides readers with keen insight into the Cavaliers' seasonal ups and downs, their on-and-off the court challenges, and their miraculous comeback," said Peter Vecsey, NBA columnist spanning four decades.

It includes a beat-by-beat review of that final, game for the ages, Game 7. It’s almost like hearing the game on the radio. There are also 16 pages of color photos including shots of James and Carmelo Anthony competing in high school, Kyrie Irving’s game-winning three and LeBron’s incredibly block on Andre Iguodala.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cleveland Scene beat reporter Chris Parker has followed the team since James’ prodigal return. Through play-by-play vignettes, coach and player quotes, and tactical analysis he offers a rich travelogue to explain how the Cavaliers overcame inconsistency, and solved the Warriors offensive riddle to stage the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.