Truckers take part in NOL-OCC Challenge

The Norwalk Trucker Boys Basketball teams will take part in the Richland Source NOL/OCC Challenge this Saturday, December 17th, at Ontario High School against Mount Vernon. The Richland Source NOL-OCC Challenge matches two conferences in head to head competition. The purpose of the event is to bring positive notoriety for our programs, establish community excitement in the area of high level competition, and to promote good sportsmanship.