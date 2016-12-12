Go Figure!

13

Number of 3-pointers the Western Reserve boys basketball team made on Friday night in a blow out win over Monroeville. Aiden Markey led the way with four treys while Colton Puder and Jaret Griffith added three each. Tristen Sapienza, Brayden Hood and Dale Smith made one a piece.

29,10

The amount of points and rebounds for New London’s Ryan Lane in Friday night’s 68-31 win over Crestview in the Wildcats Firelands Conference opener. He shot 10 for 17 from the field making a pair of 3-poiners while grabbing double-digit boards for a double-double.

999

Number of career points scored by South Central’s Summer Sweeting. She tore her ACL before the season and has not played a game in 2016. She is expected to score her 1,000th career point on Thursday in a game with New London.

30

Number of turnovers forced by St. Paul in the Flyers 30-point win over South Central in girls hoops on Thursday night. The Flyers are undefeated on the season at 4-0 after beating Plymouth on Saturday.

31

Number of points scored in a combined effort from Dylan Furlong and Brandon McCall in St. Paul’s season-opening win over Fremont St. Joseph’s on Saturday night. McCall scored 16 while Furlong added 15 in the win.

0

Number for first place finishes for the Norwalk girls swim team in Saturday’s Sandusky A-Behr Classic though the Lady Truckers took the team title in the meet.

152

The weight division that Monroeville’s Colten Millis won in Saturday’s Bucyrus wrestling invite. The Eagles finished fifth out of 13 teams in the invite.

3-1

The overall record of the current Firelands Conference co-leader Western Reserve girls hoops team won took home a 60-43 win over New London on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 20-point effort from Cora Wyers and a 17-point effort by Andrea Robson.

3

Number of freshmen from the Norwalk Trucker’s wrestling team that went for first or second place at the Edison Invite last weekend. The three freshmen were the top finishers for the Truckers. — Submitted.

2-0, 3-1

The records of the New London and Western Reserve boys basketball team who meet on Friday night at Western in one of the biggest early games of the season. Both teams are undefeated in FC play. New London owns the overall advantage 64-52 in all-time meetings.

3 p.m.

The start time of Tuesday’s South Central vs Lucas boys basketball game being played at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, home of the 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

If you see an interesting stat from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!