Flyers cruise against Big Red

The Big Red were paced by Emily Blanton’s 12 points while Tristen Wiley added five and Emily Akers and Arianna Marx each scored four. Chloe Mack, Morgan Chaffins and Maggie Branham each added three points to round out the scoring for Plymouth.

Norwalk beats Mansfield Senior

SHELBY — The Norwalk Truckers remained undefeated after beating Mansfield Senior 54-46 in the Richland Source NOL-OCC Challenge on Saturday evening. Trailing at the half, Norwalk turned up the defensive pressure and help the Tygers to just five third-quarter points and 15 for the entire second half.

Eagles beat winless Trojans

GREENWICH — The Monroeville Eagles picked up another win on Saturday beating South Central 44-33 as the Trojans continue to look for their first win of the season.

Edison picks up win

MILAN — The Edison Chargers grabbed a lead and clung to it Saturday afternoon in a 51-40 win over Vermilion. They also saw a scoring outburst that included three players in double figured led by Kelsey Schuster with 17 points. Alana Fidler and Hannah Vitaz each dropped 12 in the win. Jillian Danda and Madison Moyer scored five a piece to round out the scoring for the Chargers. Schuster and Vitaz each grabbed six boards while Fidler added five.

Boys Hoops

Western beats Keystone

COLLINS — The Western Reserve Rough Riders continue to win games with a balanced effort. They had three players in double figures on Saturday night in a 63-53 win over Keystone. Dale Smith led the Roughriders with 15 points and eight boards while Colton Puder and Aiden Markey dropped 12 points a piece. Western hit eight 3-pointers with Puder, Jaret Griffith and Tristen Sapienza making two a piece and Smith and Markey adding the other two.

Griffith scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds whule Luke Buck added seven points and eight boards. Sapienza scored six while Brayden Hood added two and Cody Palmer added one rounding out the scoring for Western.

Wrestling

Eagles impress in Bucyrus

Monroeville finished 5th out 13 teams at the Bucyrus Invitational on Saturday. Senior Colten Millis was the 152-pound champion. He won in sudden victory over Trevor Franks of Lakota. Finishing 3rd for the Eagles were seniors Rhett Roeder (170) and Caleb Smith (182). Sophomore Montgomery Walls (220) was also 3rd. Senior Donovan Ruffing was 4th at 132. Monroeville hosts St. Mary's and Mohawk on Dec. 16.

Swimming

Norwalk takes team title

SANDUSKY — Norwalk's girls team edged the host Sandusky Blue Streaks by half a point for the top spot at Saturday's annual A-Behr Classic at Sandusky High School. Norwalk boys and girls results are as follows:

GIRLS RESULTS

200 Yard Medley Relay — 3, Norwalk-OH 'A' (Mara Berry , Carissa Link , Callie Link , Anna Little ), 2:12.02. 8, Norwalk-OH 'B' (Megan Musso SO, Lizzie Ratliff FR, Elyse Coe , Olivia Babka FR), 2:24.48.

200 Yard Freestyle — 5, Sela Berry, Norwalk-OH, 2:25.13. 7, Anessa Berry, Norwalk-OH, 2:29.91.

200 Yard IM — 6, Carissa Link, Norwalk-OH, 2:43.51. 8, Mara Berry, Norwalk-OH, 2:46.97.

50 Yard Freestyle — 2, Anna Little, Norwalk-OH, 27.68.

100 Yard Butterfly — 7, Elyse Coe, Norwalk-OH, 1:22.25.

100 Yard Freestyle — 2, Anna Little, Norwalk-OH, 59.38. 5, Katie Westcott, Norwalk-OH, 1:07.45.

500 Yard Freestyle — 4, Sela Berry, Norwalk-OH, 6:37.72. 7, Anessa Berry, Norwalk-OH, 6:52.58.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 3, Norwalk-OH 'A' (Sela Berry , Carissa Link , Elyse Coe , Anna Little ), 1:57.66. 7, Norwalk-OH 'B' (Anessa Berry SO, Olivia Babka FR, Callie Link , Katie Westcott FR), 2:05.01.

100 Yard Backstroke — 4, Mara Berry, Norwalk-OH, 1:15.06. 8, Paiten Ott, Norwalk-OH, 1:18.86.

100 Yard Breaststroke — 3, Carissa Link, Norwalk-OH, 1:20.10.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 3, Norwalk-OH 'A' (Mara Berry , Elyse Coe , Katie Westcott FR, Sela Berry ), 4:27.30. 7, Norwalk-OH 'B' (Julia Olsen SO, Megan Musso SO, Maddie Deiderick , Anessa Berry SO), 4:49.08.

BOYS RESULTS

50 Yard Freestyle — 6, Jacob Gran, Norwalk-OH, 26.32. 6, Owen Rhodes, Norwalk-OH, 26.32.

100 Yard Freestyle — 5, Max Berry, Norwalk-OH, 58.82. 6.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 4, Norwalk-OH 'A' (Max Berry SO, Cole Berry SO, Jacob Gran , Owen Rhodes FR), 1:45.67.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 6, Norwalk-OH 'A' (Owen Rhodes FR, Cole Berry SO, Jacob Gran , Max Berry SO), 4:03.27.