Whippets jump ahead early, blow out Truckers

After Friday’s 63-43 loss to Northern Ohio League foe Shelby, Norwalk fell to 0-3 on the new season.

Although the Truckers got on the board first, the Whippets went on a 9-0 run to force Norwalk coach Steve Gray to call a timeout.

However, that didn’t help much as Shelby held an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second period was a nightmare for the Truckers, as they only put up six points in the stanza. Norwalk didn’t score a field goal in the quarter until just 1:08 remained before halftime.

At the break, it was 34-16, Whippets.

The second half was much of the same.

“We got beat by a better team tonight,” Gray said. “Our margin for error is rather small and when you don’t do the little things defensively and offensively, you saw the outcome.

“To win in the NOL, you’ve got to be able to score about 53, 54 points at least to give yourself a chance. When you don’t cut it hard enough and you turn it over 18 times, that puts you in a hole. And they didn’t press us, that’s the disappointing thing.”

Despite all of the miscues and turnovers, one positive for the Truckers was how balanced they were in scoring. George Friend and Jacob Trautman each netted 11 points, followed by eight from Jacob Roth and Trey Johnson.

Norwalk hit seven three-pointers and was 8 of 10 at the free-throw line.

“We’re going to get better and we’re going to play very well next Saturday. I wouldn’t be surprised if we played a great game. We’ve got good kids, but they just have to learn to, once again, pay attention to the little things. And if we have to sit some people to prove a point, we’ll do it. But they’re good kids and for the most part they work hard in practice. But for whatever reason, we have great game slippage,” Gray said.

The Truckers have a whole week off to prepare for the next contest, a home game against Mount Vernon on Saturday.

BOXSCORE

Shelby 63

Stine 1-0-2; Hoffman 5-0-11; Giesler 3-4-10; Hill 1-5-8; Kehres 1-4-6; Hollaway 2-1-5; Hipp 7-1-17; Amstatz 1-2-4. Totals 21-17-63.

Norwalk 43

Trautman 4-2-11; Perry 0-1-1; Roth 3-0-8; Johnson 1-5-8; Ehrenberg 1-0-2; Harvey 1-0-2; Friend 4-0-11. Totals 14-8-43.

Shelby 18 16 15 14 — 63

Norwalk