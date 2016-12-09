Lane's double-double leads Wildcats to FC home-opening win

The senior scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Wildcats to a dominating 68-31 win over Crestview. The first Firelands Conference victory of the season puts New London at 2-0 overall.

"I thought we played pretty well," said coach Tom Howell, who hopes the win will give his team confidence.

Lane and his coach were prepared to face a feisty Crestview team.

"I was scared coming into this game," Lane said. "I thought they were going to be really good. They're so quick, they can score on you in a heartbeat."

Howell said he expected Friday's game to be much more competitive and was surprised by the lopsided victory.

"Something just clicked for us," Howell said. "We got some easy shots. We had some pretty balanced scoring — other than Lane."

Howell said he lost a couple nights of sleep this week studying many hours of film on the Wildcats, keying on how to stop senior Colton Sevens, who led his team with 12 points.

"Even though he had 9 points in the first half, he earned them. I thought we did a good job on him. He's going to get his (points)," Howell added.

"Other than rebounding, I thought we did a pretty good job on the defensive end."

New London ended the first quarter with a 13-6 lead. The Wildcats outscored the visitors 19-8 in the second period to take a 32-14 lead in the locker room.

Senior Bill Woodmancy scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half. For the night, he pulled down two rebounds, grabbed two steals and dished out two assists.

"Billy can shoot it. We try to put him in a position where he can get good shots," Howell said. "He likes the corner, so I put him in the corner."

The third period ended with New London leading 51-21.

Lane credited a good defensive effort in keeping Stevens and his Crestview teammates contained.

"We stopped Stevens and we made the other guys pass the ball and then we got some quick turnovers," Lane said.

"We are good on defense and we got easy shots. We tried to get the ball inside because they're smaller than us and it worked," the senior added.

Crestview's jayvee squad won 49-40, with junior Blake Sweet scoring a team-high 13 points.

New London sophomore Ashton Carruthers led the Wildcats with 11 points. Classmate Jaylin Mofft added 9.

Versatile, unselfish player

Lane was 10-of-17 from the field to earn his 29 points. Two of his shots were three-pointers.

"He can shoot it inside; he can shoot it outside. He can put it on the floor. He's a hard matchup. He helps everybody else," his coach said. "He's not out there just to get his (points)."

Lane was asked what he's looking for when he passes the ball.

"I try to get two people to guard me and then I throw it to someone I know can shoot," he said.

In addition to grabbing 10 rebounds, Lane handed out three assists. He also grabbed a steal and had two blocks.

The senior was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all seven shots.

On Friday, New London travels to Collins to play FC opponent Western Reserve.

"It's going to be a tough game. They're a good basketball team," Howell said. "It doesn't get any easier."

Follow Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby on Twitter at @Cary_reporter and on Facebook at "Cary Ashby — reporter & comic book blogger."

Stat book

Crestview 6 8 7 10 — 31

New London 13 19 19 17 — 68

Crestview: Colton Stevens 4-4-12, Brevin King 1-0-2, Avery Baith 2-0-4, Nick Leeper 2-0-5, Camden Roman 1-0-2, Dawson Lafevere 0-1-1, Nic Stimpert 1-1-3, Derek Bond 1-0-2 — 12-5-31

New London: Jacob Molnar 4-0-8, Bill Woodmancy 5-0-12, Jake Gerlak 2-0-5, Weston Eibel 0-2-2, Derek Smith 1-2-4, Karson Howell 0-1-1, Ryan Lane 10-7-29, Justin Marshall 3-1-7 — 25-13-68