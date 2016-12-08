Lady Cats open FC with win over Cougars

“Our girls stepped up tonight,” said New London head coach Eric Mitchell after the game. “Crestview plays very solid defense, and their full court press is very effective.”

New London (4-1) seniors Eden Copley and Morgan Luedy, changed an early 4-3 first period deficit by closing the quarter on an 11-5 run. After Luedy made back-to-back baskets, Copley responded to consecutive Crestview scores with two three-point goals.

The Ladycats would build their biggest lead of the night with a Gabby Ledbetter layup to make it 34-24 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

Luedy in foul trouble

Luedy picked up her fourth foul in the contest with 4:25 left in the third period and her team leading 34-24.

“During the timeout, I told the team the next girl has to step up,” said the coach. “Elizabeth Logan stepped up with 12 points, without her effort we probably don’t win this game.”

Logan scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half of the game.

Luedy would come back into the contest with 3:54 to play in the game and her team clinging to a 41-38 lead. “It was big to never give up that lead,” said Mitchell. “She knew what she had to do when she came back in.”

New London closed on an 11-6 spurt with Luedy back running the point.

Brady lone points off the bench

New London will lean heavily on their starting unit including three seniors this season, and that was apparent in Thursday’s action. The Ladycat starters scored 49 of 52 points in the contest. Junior Allison Brady scored the lone points off the bench for her team, by posting three points and two rebounds in the win.

The Copley Heist

Copley filled the stat sheet during the victory by scoring 11 points, collecting six rebounds, and grabbing an amazing seven steals, to go with an assist. “She is barely 5’7”, but she plays like she is 6’2”. She has a knack for finding the ball,” said the coach. “She has worked her butt off to get where she is, and she really sealed the win with that last steal.”

Luedy led the Ladycats with 14 points, while Logan added 13 points, and Copley chipped in 11 points. Gabby Ledbetter had nine points and a game high 11 rebounds. Brady had three points..

Crestview’s Jacqueline Baith had a game high 16 points, and teammate Reagan Emmons scored eight points. Reegan Givens added five points.

New London will play Western Reserve on Saturday.

Stat Book

N. London 14 12 11 15 52

A. Crestview 9 12 13 10 44

N. London (52) 18 FG 11 FT 5 3PT (Ledbetter 11) 35 rebounds, (Luedy 5) 21 turnovers, (Luedy 2) 6 assists, (Copley 7) 12 steals. Logan 4-5-13 Ledbetter 4-1-9 Brady 1-1-3 Copley 3-2-11 Luedy 5-2-14 Allen 1-0-2 Totals 18-11-52

A. Crestview (44) 18 FG 7 FT 1 3PT (Stimpert 6) 26 rebounds, (Hickey 5) 22 turnovers, 0 assists, (Hickey 5) 12 steals. Stimpert 1-1-3 Hickey 2-0-4 Emmons 4-0-8 Baith 6-3-16 Ison 2-0-4 McLaughlin 2-0-4 Givens 1-3-5 Totals 18-7-44

JV

N. London 7 7 8 10 32

A. Crstview 5 8 11 4 28