Elks National Hoop Shoot begins Saturday

Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and is free to all contestants. The winner of the local Elks competition will advance to district, regional, state and national competitions in search of the best free throw shooter in the country. One boy and one girl from each division will win a national title at the National Finals and have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the Getty Powell Award for most baskets made during the National Finals.

For more information, contact local director Paul Myers at 419-541-0612.