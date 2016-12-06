Polar Bears' pressure overwhelms Ladt Cats in first loss

NEW LONDON — It was time to find out what extreme adverse situations look like.

The New London girls basketball team saw defensive pressure like it may not see again this season Tuesday night when it hosted young and talented Margaretta.

And when looking at the schedule, head coach Eric Mitchell knew the matchup against the Sandusky Bay Conference contending Polar Bears was going to be an eye opener.

Margaretta broke open a tight game midway through the second quarter with a 16-0 scoring run — and steadily build the lead from there in a dominant 76-37 win over the Wildcats.

New London entered the game having won 24 of its last 29 games, which included an overtime loss in a Division IV regional semifinal last March. The Wildcats (3-1) trailed 24-21 with 3:53 left in the first half — but the Polar Bears (3-1) went to a different full-court press and it was all over from there.

“It was a situation we haven’t been in,” Mitchell said. “We’ve seen a diamond press, but they are just a good, physical team. They’re young, but have played together for many years. They just played a great game.”

Trailing 23-13 just 1:37 into second quarter, New London went on an 9-0 scoring run to get back into the game. In a recurring theme, seniors Morgan Luedy and Eden Copley — the lone letterwinners back from last season’s district championship team — scored seven of the eight points in the run.

Lili Bartow started things with a basket for the ‘Cats, then Luedy split a pair of free throws. Copley followed with back-to-back 3-pointers and it was suddenly a 24-21 deficit inside of four minutes left in the first half.

“We decided we’d change presses — and we’re trying to hide stuff and we don’t want to use all our stuff,” Margaretta coach Tim Tucker said. “But we thought we’d go one more deep and try it — and that hurt them. They hadn’t seen it from us — we haven’t used it yet in the regular season — and it probably created a headache for them.

“They made some passes where we got easy baskets, and then all of the sudden we started feeling it,” he added. “And we have a lot of depth, and they were trying to play with seven kids.”

Margaretta’s Kennedi Hilton and Alex Michel nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to kickstart the big scoring run and take a 30-21 lead. Leading 33-21, sophomore Faythe Smetzer then got a basket in transition and a 3-pointer of her own — and freshman Jayden Moore capped the run with a basket for a 40-21 lead with 53 seconds left in the second quarter.

“Even Morgan and Eden I thought made a few mistakes that they don’t normally make — and you have to give credit to Margaretta there,” Mitchell said. “Some of our mistakes were unforced, but I’d like to think a lot of it was because of their pressure.”

Leading 43-23 at halftime, the Bears went on to outscore the ‘Cats 33-14 in the second half for the final margin.

With senior Alex Kessler out of the lineup, Margaretta was led by Smetzer with 19 points, while Michel had 12 and Moore added 11. Kessler and Michel are the lone seniors with heavy varsity experience, while six sophomores and a freshman take up a majority of the rotation.

“We got a lot of kids playing time and I think they just got tired,” Tucker said of New London. “Luedy can play all day, she’s a very good athlete. But when someone is chasing you all night long, it does take it’s toll. But New London has a good team still.”

Luedy finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Copley had 15 points, six steals and four rebounds. At one point, the lone returners for the ‘Cats had scored 25 of the team’s 29 points late in the third quarter.

“You can’t win games like that, you have to have other girls step up,” Mitchell said. “And we need them to. The reality is we’re not as deep as we were last year. That’s just something where these younger girls have never been in this situation. I told them they’ve finally met adversity after a loss.

“We don’t need other girls to step up and be superstars, but play a role,” he added. “We didn’t have anyone do that tonight. We look to those two senior girls too much at times. Yes you want to look to them, but you also have to step out of your element and do what you can to help this team win.”

New London hosts defending Firelands Conference champion Crestview on Thursday.

“We have to move on,” Mitchell said. “We knew this was a big test because that’s a great team. This is one film I’d like to go back and look at to have the girls learn from it. It’s a short turnaround, but we just need to continue to get better every day — and if we do that we’ll be OK.”

STAT BOOK

Margaretta 22 21 18 15 — 76

N. London 13 10 9 5 — 37

Margaretta

Grace Bias 2-2—6; Faythe Smetzer 7-4—19; Alex Michel 3-3—12; Jayden Moore 5-0—11; Kennedi Hilton 2-0—6; Rockell Kuns 2-0—4; Tori Miller 1-1—3; Emma Denman 2-0—5; Jenna Yost 2-0—4; Taylor Malson 3-0—6. TOTALS 29-10—76.

New London

Morgan Luedy 5-1—12; Eden Copley 5-2—15; Elizabeth Logan 0-1—1; Lili Bartow 1-0—2; Brady 1-0—2; Sidney Allen 1-0—2; Gabby Ledbetter 1-1—3. TOTALS 13-5—37.