Cavs' Smith has no structural damage in knee

NEW YORK — An MRI on J.R. Smith's ailing left knee showed no damage and the Cavaliers guard is listed as day to day, according to one source with knowledge of the injury. Smith, however, is not expected to play Wednesday when the Cavs play at the New York Knicks.

Smith stopped awkwardly on his left knee during the first quarter of Monday's win at Toronto. The knee had been bothering him for at least a week, although Smith refused to get it scanned.

Smith's absence, even for a couple of games, further depletes a Cavs backcourt that is already without a backup point guard. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue used DeAndre Liggins in place of Smith on Monday and Liggins responded with five points and five rebounds. He was also the only reserve who played more than 10 minutes and finished with a positive plus/minus.

Lue said late Monday he was unsure who would replace Smith in the starting lineup moving forward. He could elect to move Iman Shumpert into the starting lineup, although that would further complicate his options at backup point guard. Or he could elect to start someone like Liggins or Richard Jefferson.

Lue indicated who the Knicks start at shooting guard will play into his decision because Lue was unsure whether Courtney Lee would return from his sprained ankle. Lee was expected back in the lineup Tuesday when the Knicks played at the Miami Heat.

Even before Smith's knee injury, Lue acknowledged the lack of a backup point guard was complicating his rotations.

"We got what we got so no excuses, but you have to play different guys every night, different rotations, different matchups because we can't guard certain positions," he said. "It's tough, it's putting the guys in a tough bind because we get off to good starts, get a good flow in the first quarter and then we just kind of offensively and defensively, we kind of let down with different guys and different combinations on the floor. It's hurt us, but we've still got to play through."

Smith is struggling through a miserable year shooting the ball. His .327 percentage from 3-point range is his lowest mark since his rookie year. His absence will put even more pressure on a Cavs' Big Three that has carried them offensively. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for 86 of the team's 116 points in the win over the Raptors.

"Coach is tinkering with some lineups. I'm sure he'll get it in order and get it right," James said. "It's challenging just not having a veteran point guard to back up Kyrie and someone who can run the offense and Kay is in transition. He's a rookie so he's learning every day and Shump has gotten some time at the backup point, but he's our backup 2-guard at times. It has been challenging for our second unit to get a good flow not having that traditional point guard, but we'll figure it out."

