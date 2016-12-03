Truckers lose late lead at Huron

But the Tigers clawed back, outscoring the Truckers by a 19-6 margin over the last five minutes to post a 70-67 victory.

"This is a big win because we were dead in the water, down by 10 with five minutes to go,” Huron coach Bobby James said. "I was very proud of the way our kids fought back, cut the lead and actually hit some big shots at the end to win the game.”

The Tigers took a 65-64 lead when Jared Hohler came up with a steal and a layup with 48 seconds to play — but Jacob Trautman answered with a 3-pointer to give Norwalk a 67-65 advantage with 18 seconds left.

After a Huron timeout, Hohler hit an open 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and Joey Harkelroad added a pair of free throws to complete the comeback.

"I knew I was going to take it as soon as it was passed to me," Hohler said. "We set a player screen and it worked to perfection. Michael Hurst set a really good screen that left me wide open."

Added James, “I told them I wasn't going to draw up a two to tie but a three to win. “Jared stepped up and hit a big shot. It was a great shot.”

The drama over the final five minutes spoiled a stellar performance from Norwalk senior George Friend, who had a game-high 36 points and eight rebounds.

"They went box-and-one on him, they chased him and they doubled him," Norwalk coach Steve Gray said of Friend. "He got on a roll tonight, and when he's on a roll, he's really, really good.”

The problem for Friend and Norwalk was he was limited to a pair of free throws down the stretch.

"Those last five minutes, we stopped doing the little things that we work on every day in practice," Gray said. "We played hard and we competed, but that's expected. What's also expected is we've got to take care of the ball, we've got to execute and we have to play to our strengths, which we got away from."

Huron (1-0) did own a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Truckers used a 9-2 spurt to open the second and closed the half with an 8-2 run to open up a 32-25 lead at the half.

The Tigers rallied to grab a 42-41 advantage in the third quarter, but Norwalk went on an 20-9 run to open up its 10-point fourth-quarter lead.

"We'll got back to work and get ready for Shelby," Gray said "The good thing is next week is a single weekend because we need to get some bumps and bruises taken care of. But we'll be fine."

Jacob Roth scored 14 to join Friend in double figures for the Truckers (0-2) and Eric Hull added seven.

Huron countered with 22 points from Hohler, 15 from Harkelroad, 14 from Hurst and 10 from Casey VanCauwenbergh. Chris Davis chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

"I can't remember the last time we gave up 67 points in a game, but I thought we turned up the defensive pressure when we were down by 10," James said. "Then we got some steals and knocked down some shots."

Norwalk posted a 40-34 victory in the junior varsity game with Josh Welfle tossing in a game-high 18 points. Graham McGlashan had 15 points and Drew Sterett had 10 for Huron.

Stat Book

NORWALK (0-2)

Eric Hull 3-0--7; Jacob Trautman 2-0--5; Mitchell Perry 0-5--5; Jacob Roth 4-3--14; George Friend 13-6--36. TOTALS 22-14—67.

HURON (1-0)

Joey Harkelroad 4-5—15; Jared Hohler 8-3—22; Michael Hurst 6-0—14; Chris Davis 2-5—9; Casey VanCauwenbergh 4-1—10. TOTALS 24-14—70.

Norwalk 12 20 17 18 — 67

Huron 14 11 20 25 — 70

3-point goals--(N) Friend 4, Roth 3, Hull, Trautman; (H) Hohler 3, Harkelroad 2, Hurst 2, VanCauwenbergh

JV — Norwalk, 40-34