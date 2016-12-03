Norwalk girls clamp down on Sandusky

After losing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of a 68-65 win in the season opener at Sandusky Bay Conference favorite Clyde on Nov. 25 — the Truckers (4-0, 1-0) have reeled off wins by 30, 31 and 33 points after Saturday's 66-33 win at Sandusky High School in the Northern Ohio League opener.

“I just think we're more confident than we were that first game,” Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. “It has led to the game being a little more slower to the girls, and it always helps to see other people stepping up and giving us a balanced attack. That's always good to see.”

Jiselle Thomas — who recently signed with Division I High Point University — led all scorers with an efficient 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting in about three quarters of action. She added four assists and five steals.

But Manlet knows what he will be getting offensively most games. It was the defensive effort that stood out Saturday, as the Streaks had just three field goals in the first half.

For the game, Sandusky was 14-of-38 shooting with 27 turnovers.

Norwalk led 17-6 after the first quarter — but a 15-2 scoring surge in the second put the game out of reach by halftime (32-8).

“After the first three or four minutes we were very active, defensively,” Manlet said. “We moved well as a unit and got our hands on passes, which let us get out in the transition game for some easy baskets.”

It was a tough first draw for Sandusky — which had its original season opener against Fremont Ross on Nov. 25 postponed because of a power outage. Instead, Richard Koonce's young team with just two seniors was forced to play a Norwalk team that has won 21 of its last 27 games.

“They are expected to be first in the league, they're tough and they will be throughout the year,” Koonce said of Norwalk. “I think it was obvious that our second quarter killed us. We talked to our guards about being more aggressive.

“You can't play a lateral game against anyone, but especially not a team like that,” he added. “We have to attack the basket, and we spent way too much time passing it back and forth around the perimeter and not attacking the glass. That really hurt us.”

Though the game was out of reach, Koonce thought his team did a better job of getting to the rim in the second half.

“They started doing that a little better and I think it showed some in the margin (34-25),” he said. “But it was just a big lapse in that second quarter.

“We definitely have to build and develop our basketball IQ,” Koonce added.

Also for Norwalk, Jasmine Thomas had 13 points and Bethany Cring grabbed six rebounds.

Norwalk hosts Ashland on Tuesday in a non-conference game, then has a test against Mansfield Senior in the NOL/OCC challenge on Dec. 10 at Shelby High School.

“I think there are still a lot of areas to get better on,” Manlet said. “Defensively we're pretty good, but we could be a little bit better in terms of keeping our focus throughout the game. Offensively, I'd like to see us pass the ball a little better and try to get open shots.

“We have athletes who will make plays, but the nice thing is we are playing pretty well right now,” he added. “We have some things to clean up, but when we do we're going to be scary good. But very pleased right now, we're going to get back in the gym and see if we can't clean those things up.”

Destyne Philon scored 14 points for Sandusky on 7-of-11 shooting and had five rebounds. Erin Sherman added 12 points, four assists and four steals.

Sandusky visits Willard on Thursday.

NORWALK (4-0, 1-0)

Bethany Cring 1-1—3; Lauryn Maloney 0-3—3; Jada Thomas 2-2—6; Jasmine Thomas 6-1—13; Marly Geretz 2-0—4; Eboni Barbee 1-0—2; Jiselle Thomas 7-6—21; Adrianna Rodriguez 2-0—4; Caila 2-1—5; Leah Malson 2-1—5. TOTALS 25-15—66.

SANDUSKY (0-1, 0-1)

Desyre Philon 2-0—5; Tia Harper 1-0—2; Destyne Philon 7-0—14; Erin Sherman 4-3—12. TOTALS 14-3—33.

Norwalk 17 15 18 16 — 66

Sandusky 6 2 12 13 — 33

3-point FGs: (N) Ji. Thomas; (S) Des. Philon; Sherman