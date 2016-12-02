Trojans fall to tough Spartan team

Jason Hale led the Trojans with 15 points and 14 rebounds in a stellar effort. Aaron Lamoreaux chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ben Lamoreaux, Simon Blair and Michael Ponchel all added nine points for the Trojans. Josh Bonet added three while Alex Holland added two and Isaiah Seidel added one point.

The Trojans shot 38 percent from the field going 25-65 while making 4 of 23 3-point shots. Bonet, B. Lamoreaux, A. Lamoreaux and Ponchel all made 3-pointers in the loss.

South Central is back in action on Saturday traveling to Buckeye Central in back-to-back road games to begin the season.