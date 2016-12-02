Chaffins, Big Red go hunting on opening night

Chaffins drilled five 3-pointers in a 59-48 opening-night win over the Buckeye Central Bucks on Friday night at Plymouth High School.

But it wasn’t a cake-walk for the Big Red who trailed 15-2 late in the first quarter and didn’t take their first lead until the 2:24 mark of the third quarter.

Plymouth started the game going 3 for 14 from the floor in the first quarter and ended the half 8 for 24 in a cold start to the season-opener. But the Big Red picked it up in the third quarter outscoring the Bucks 17-5 taking a 38-31 lead and closed it out by putting up 21 points in the final quarter to seal the win.

Cold start

Plymouth coach Derrick Shelenberger admitted he wasn’t used to seeing his team shoot the ball poorly. The Big Red shot 19-42 from the field including a 7 for 19 mark from deep.

“We were ice cold,” Shelenberger said. “I have seen Mitchell Chaffins miss two 3-point shots in a row all of preseason. He was able to get it going and he is going to be huge for us. Teams are going to face-guard him all season because he shoots it so well. He may not have shot a high percentage tonight, but he still walked out with five of them.”

Chaffins began the game 0 for 5 from 3-point range but ended up knocking in five giving him 17 points on the evening. He also finished with three rebounds a block and a steal. Chaffins just kept shooting and eventually worked out all of the kinks for a successful night.

“Coach just showed a lot of confidence in me and told me to never stop shooting, Chaffins said. “I just had to believe in myself. I just tried to get into the flow of the game and get the first-game jitters out of the way. My teammates found me quicker and I was able to get off clean shots.”

But it wasn’t just offensively where the Big Red struggled. Shelenberger admits in the first half, the Big Red failed to do the little things.

“We have been preaching little things all year like playing mid-line defense,” Shelenberger said. “We were not getting to that mid line at all in the first half and we were allowing them to penetrate and kick out for open looks. Maybe it was the first-game jitters, but I give them credit because they were knocking down shots like crazy, but we were not playing defense anywhere near where we were capable of.”

Halftime change

The Big Red were working in a half-court man-to-man defense for the entire first half and saw Buckeye Central shoot 7 for 11 in the opening quarter and 11 for 22 by halftime. The Big Red came out in a half-court, trap defense in the second half holding the Bucks to just two field goals in the third and four in the fourth.

“We picked up and changed our defense after halftime,” Shelenberger said. “We sat back in man defense just trying to settle into the game then we came out in a half-court trap. Had we went to that before halftime, they would have had plenty of time to adjust so we started the second half in it and it was successful.”

The decision was instrumental in the Big Red’s 11-point victory.

Right foot

The Big Red start the season 1-0 thanks to a huge offensive performance from senior Austin Nester who finished with 24 points and three assists. To go along with Chaffins’ 17, Logan Myers chipped in with nine points and six boards while Jarred Reed dropped just four points but grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the win.

“It is huge to get off on the right foot especially with a double-weekend,” Shelenberger said. “It is great to start out 1-0. It was these seniors last home opener so for them to get the win was huge.”

Chaffins believes the second-half comeback could be just the start the Big Red needed to the 2016-17 season.

“It is just great to get momentum right away and take it into the rest of the year,” Chaffins added. “We just need to have confidence in ourselves and start playing better in the first half. Just grab that momentum early and put together a full game.”

Buckeye Central was led by Jacob Shade who finished with 22 points including three 3-pointers of his own. He grabbed five boards and four steals for a nice all-around game. Trent Craft finished with 11 points and nine boards.

The Big Red are back in action on Saturday at Seneca East while Buckeye Central hosts South Central for an all Firelands Conference vs Northern 10 Conference Saturday night.

Stat Book

Buckeye Central 15-11-5-17 — 48

Plymouth 6-15-17-21 — 59

Buckeye Central: 17-48 FG, 9-15 FT, 5-16 3pt. (Shade 3, Wurm 1, Craft 1) 27 rebounds (Craft 9), 9 turnovers, 11 Assists (Loy 3), Steals 5 (Shade 3). Scoring: Jacob Shade 7-5-22, Trent Craft 5-0-11, Trenton Langjahr 3-1-7, Max Loy 1-3-5, Darren Wurm 1-0-3.

Plymouth: 19-42 FG, 14-21 FT, 7-19 3pt. (Chaffins 5, Nester 1, Collins 1) 33 rebounds (Reed 11), 11 turnovers, 10 Assists (Nester 3, Collins 3), Steals 3. Scoring: Austin Nester 7-9-24, Mitchell Chaffins 6-0-17, Logan Myers 3-3-9, Jarred Reed 1-2-4, Kade Collins 1-0-3, Jacob Adams 1-0-2.