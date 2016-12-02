Bulls dominant in paint, hand Cavs their third consecutive loss

CHICAGO — LeBron James dismissed any problems facing the Cavaliers following their second troubling loss in as many games Thursday when the Cavaliers lost to the Clippers. Lose three straight, James reasoned, and there's something to talk about.

So, let's talk.

The same problems that have plagued the Cavs all season — and have been exacerbated this week — resurfaced yet again in Friday's 111-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The Bulls scored a staggering 78 points in the paint against an anemic Cleveland defense, the Bulls pounded the Cavs on the glass 49-33 and Rajon Rondo recorded his first triple-double in a Bulls uniform.

The Cavs also whiffed again on the third quarter, allowing the Bulls to take command of a game the Cavs controlled through the first half. James had 27 points, 13 assists and five rebounds and Kyrie Irving had 20 points and eight assists, but the Cavs are mired in a three-game losing streak for the first time since Dec. 1-5 last year.

Kevin Love scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He pulled the Cavs within 103-99 on a 3-pointer with 4:07 to play, the closest the Cavs had been since early in the third quarter. But that was it.

Dwyane Wade took James off the dribble and beat him to the rim for a layup with 2:30 left, extending the Bulls' lead to 107-101. James had the ball stolen by Nikola Mirotic for his sixth turnover on the Cavs' ensuing possession and Wade made it costly with an offensive rebound and basket, effectively sending the Cavs to their third consecutive defeat.

Three nights after the Milwaukee Bucks scored 68 points in the paint against them, the Bulls pounded the Cavs inside again on Friday. The Bucks did it with a flurry of power dunks and no resistance to their dribble penetration.

The Bulls had some of that while also getting solid contributions from their bigs. Taj Gibson made his first nine shots and matched his career-high with 26 points and Robin Lopez added 10 points in the post. Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and Wade had 24 points, while Rondo had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Much like how the Bucks scored 118 points on just seven 3-pointers Tuesday, the Bulls scored 111 points despite only three 3-pointers. They missed 10 of their first 11 3-point attempts Friday and ended the night just 3-of-18, but they had so much success inside that it didn't matter.

The Bulls continued a disturbing trend of whipping the Cavs in third quarters. The Cavs have now been outscored 90-55 in third quarters against the Bucks, Clippers and Bulls. It's no surprise, then, that all three resulted in losses.

James entered the arena in a jovial mood despite having to wear a Cubs uniform to pay off a bet he lost to Wade. The two shared a laugh in the hallway as they were mobbed by cameras, but there isn't much to laugh about right now regarding the Cavs.

They'll take Saturday off after the back-to-back and fly to Toronto for a game Monday against the Raptors, who are now suddenly just a half-game behind them for the top spot in the East.

