Welcome back winter sports season

Anyway, I know football will always rule the Ohio high school sports scene. People are passionate about it and it is hard to compete with Friday Night Football. But my favorite sports season is officially upon us — high school basketball. Now I am not knocking the swimmers, wrestlers and bowlers out there, but basketball has always held a special place in my heart.

The ladies have already set fire to the winter sports season on the hardwood. Records have been broken and dramatic, improbable comebacks have headlined the first official week of winter sports. Jiselle Thomas of Norwalk needed just two games to break the Norwalk High School career scoring record when she dropped 30 points in a win on Saturday giving her sole possession of the top spot. Her 1,422 points and counting is the new mark. With her scoring average so far this season — 29 points per game — she has a very good chance to top 2,000 points. Better believe I will be keeping a close eye on that total.

The South Central Trojans came into this season with some high expectations, but a pair of injuries may have the 2016 season in jeopardy. Senior Summer Sweeting went down with a knee injury and Sarah Oney went down on Saturday with a knee injury of her own. The status of Oney is uncertain until results come back, but Sweeting is likely out for the season. It is a tough pill to swallow over in Greenwich.

On a bright note, do not tell the New London Wildcats they cannot overcome a 14-point halftime deficit because they can, and they will. Monday night was one of the most amazing comebacks I have had the pleasure of watching. Trailing by 14 to Edison, New London came out of the locker room and ran a 1-3-1 extended trapping zone forcing 15 Edison turnovers in the third quarter. New London scored 44 second-half points to take home a 13-point win. Just incredible.

Friday marks the beginning of basketball season for most area schools. Those that decided to participate in playoff football were forced to push back the start of the season a week or two in order to get ready, but that will not stop six area schools from tipping off on Friday night. To top it off, there are six more boys games and four girls games on Saturday. Tell me, what more could you possibly want?!

Some wrestling you ask? You got it! Edison will be hosting their huge year-beginning invitational on Saturday morning and Plymouth and South Central will also be in action at away invites. If you want more as a sports fan, well you may not be able to handle much more given there are only 24 hours in a day.

As we move forward with this winter sports season, I am extremely excited to catch some exciting basketball. I am excited to watch some incredible athletes on the mats and in the pools. But what I am most excited about is I am going to try to do a weekly feature on an area athlete to appear in the Thursday issues of the Norwalk Reflector.

This is where you guys come in. I need some suggestions. Do you know of an athlete with an interesting story or who is doing something out of the ordinary? Is there an athlete in the area who has overcome incredible odds to succeed on his or her given athletic platform? If so, email me with suggestions. Send them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and I will be sure to follow those leads.

There are some incredible athletes in this area, help me tell their stories.

