Lady Cats turn up the pressure in second half

Facing a 14-point halftime deficit, New London outscored the Edison Chargers 44-17 in the second half to take home the 55-42 victory on Monday night in what was New London’s season opener. In a game that was a tale of two halves, the Chargers were the beneficiaries of a slow start by New London that saw the Lady Cats go 2-for-14 from the field in the first quarter and a miserable 2-for-7 in the second.

The Chargers jumped out to an early 13-5 lead after the first and owned a 25-11 lead heading into halftime. Whatever New London coach Eric Mitchell said to his girls at the half worked as the Lady Cats came out and took over the ballgame.

“To be down 14 at half then turn around and win by 13 and force a 27 point swing was impressive,” Mitchell said. “We only have two girls with varsity experience, so that makes it even more impressive. I went in at half time and I didn’t scream or yell I just told them what we needed to do and we just made on adjustment and that was to go to our bread and butter and that was our 1-3-1 defense.”

The adjustment forced Edison into 15 third quarter turnovers as the Lady Cats went on a 21-5 run in the third to regain the lead for the first time since it was 3-2 early in the first. At the 2:31 mark of the third, the Lady Cats tied the ball game up then a couple of minutes later, Elizabeth Logan’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave New London its first lead since the tip.

New London’s lone adjustment was the difference maker as the Lady Cats had a team total 23 steals led by Eden Copley who swiped eight, six in teh second half. Mitchell admits his defense was his best offense.

“Eden Copley who is 5-foot-5 plays like her wing-span in 6-5,” Mitchell said. “She just had a knack for the ball and I do not know how many time she tipped passes. I told the girls they were going to have to sell out on defense and they were going to get tired. You have to move. They all did a great job defensively and it led to layups. We didn’t run a ton of offensive sets and we didn’t really have to.”

In the fourth, Copley and Megan Luedy, New London’s only two returning letter winners, handled the pressure free throws as the team made its final 12 of 16 free throws after starting the game 2 for 9. When it mattered most, New London hit its free throws.

“Early on it could have been the Game 1 jitters,” Mitchell said. “It is a new situation for every girl out there. I think once they found themselves in the game and in the flow, they settled down. Sidney Allen stepped up and hit some big free throws at the end. I think they all just calmed down and piggy-backed off of their defensive effort. Free throws win ball games. If we shoot free throws like we did in the first half, we do not win this game.”

Edison coach Tracey Moyer could only think of one explanation for her team’s second half misfortune.

“I think it was a matter of one team knows how to win and the other doesn’t,” Moyer said. “They went to regionals last year and have had the experience, but all that aside, we cannot turn the ball over like we did and we cannot have our leaders doing that. We just got so tight. Credit New London. They put it to us in the second half.”

Edison saw an all-out effort from Kelsey Schuster who dropped 14 points grabbed six boards and dished out four assists. Alana Fidler chipped in with 10 points and five boards while Hannah Vitaz grabbed a team high eight rebounds. The Chargers shot 14 for 41 from the field and out rebounded New London 44-32.

“The first half was great,” Moyer said. “We just have to learn to finish a game. There is no reason we lost by 13 when we had a 14 point lead. I was hoping we were going to learn a lot tonight, but there was not a whole lot to hang my hat on after that second half. We will work hard at practice tomorrow and Wednesday and we will see what happens on Thursday at St. Mary’s”

New London saw an impressive 36-minute effort from Copley and Luedy as Luedy took game-high honors with 21 points and nearly had a triple-double with nine steals and eight boards while dishing out five assists for an incredible all-around game. Copley added 13 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds. Logan dropped eight points in an impressive effort for the junior.

“Their play speaks for itself,” Mitchell said of his two leaders. “It was 36 minutes of nothing but all out effort. That is something I got from them for four years and they are special. But those other girls who stepped up from Korah Schmidt to Gabby Ledbetter to Lili Bartow and Sidney Allen, all of them gave it everything they had tonight.”

The Lady Cats improve to 1-0 and will host Brookside on Tuesday. Edison dropped to 1-1 on the early season and will travel to Sandusky St. Mary’s on Thursday.

“What a game,” Mitchell said. “For Game 1, I do not know if I can do 21 more like this. It was a great game and great win for the girls. I am so happy for the girls. They could have quit at halftime and some young teams would. It is just amazing how hard they played tonight.”

Stat Book

New London (1-0)

Eden Copley 7-5–21, Morgan Luedy 2-9–13, Elizabeth Logan 3-1–8, Gabby Ledbetter 2-1–5, Korah Schmidt 3-1–4, Sidney Allen 1-1–4.

Edison (1-1)

Kelsey Schuster 3-7–14, Alana Fidler 5-0–10, Brooke Yates 1-3–5, Mariah Medina 1-2–4, Jessica Stoll 1-1–3, Ashley Sneider 1-0–2, Jillian Danda 1-0–2, Molly Houser 1-0–2.