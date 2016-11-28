33

Number of yards covered by Edison’s Sam Stoll in his final touchdown in a Chargers uniform. Stoll broke free for the first touchdown of the game on Saturday in Edison’s 24-14 loss to Canton Central Catholic

2

Number of consecutive years the Edison Chargers made it to the state semifinals after not winning a playoff game previous to the 2015 season.

1,422

Number of career points for Norwalk senior Jiselle Thomas who surpassed Megan Sellers’ career total of 1,393 to become the all-time career point leader at Norwalk High School. She passed the mark with a 30-point performance in a 64-34 win over Fostoria on Saturday.

58

Number of points Thomas has scored in the first two games of the 2016-17 season.

5

Number of 3-pointers made by Western Reserve’s Andrea Robson who finished with 17 points in a season opening 52-27 win over Huron on Saturday.

3

Number of players who scored in double figures for the Lady Riders in the win. Robson finished with 17 while Cora Wyers had 11 and Katie Hipp added 10.

2

Number of Willard girls hoops players who finished with 20 or more points in Saturday’s loss to North Union. Maddy Crawford had 21 while Ashlee Tuttle chipped in with 20.

27

Number of points the St. Paul girls basketball team won by on Friday night in the season opener. Ashley Painley dropped 18 points while Caitlin Good added 16 in the win.

20

Points scored by Norwalk junior Leah Malson in Friday’s 68-65 win over Clyde. The total was a career high for Malson.

16

Points scored by Edison’s Kelsey Schuster in Friday night’s season opening 50-41 win over Monroeville. She led all scorers with her total.

11

Grade of Monroeville junior Ashlyn Tommas who recorded a double-double on Friday night with 14 points and 10 rebounds to kick off the season.

If you hear of an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!