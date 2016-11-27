Lady Riders start of season with a W

Western saw three players reach double figures in the scoring column led by Andrea Robson with 17 points including five 3-pointers. Cora Wyers added 11 points while Katie Hipp dropped 10 points with two 3-pointers. Brooke Ommert added seven points while Emma Blankenship added three and Taylor Good and Brooklyn Heisser each added two rounding out the scoring for the Lady ‘Riders.

Jayla Black led Huron with 10 points while Kailee Wennes had seven with a 3-pointer. Cassandra Dircks added four and Sarah Neibler, Maria Da Vita and Gabby Sasala each added two points.

The Lady ‘Riders improve to 1-0 on the season and will travel to Keystone on Tuesday for a nonconference game.

Tigers tame Big Red

The Seneca East Tigers put the clams on a season-opening win over the Plymouth Big Red on Saturday night 70-54. Plymouth saw a 25-point outburst by Emily Blanton who drained a pair of 3-pointers and was perfect from the line. She scored 12 points in the opening quarter. Arianna Marx chipped in with 10 points going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Chloe Mack added six points while Emily Akers and Tristain Wiley added four each. Morgan Chaffins had three points and Shyan Gale rounded out the scoring with two. Mack and Chaffins each dropped a 3-pointer.

The Tigers saw a huge night from Megan Siesel who scored a game-high 34 points including four 3-pointers. Marina Adachi chipped in with 23 points while connecting on a pair of threes and Megan Rife added five points. Bonnie Bivens, Nikki Cook, Caylin Quiggle and Elli French all added two points in the Tigers winning effort.

Plymouth drops to 0-1 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday at Buckeye Central. Seneca East is 1-0 and hosts Ridgedale on Dec. 6.

Cardinal Stritch routs Monroeville

The Eagles (0-2) dropped Saturday’s non-league game to the Cardinals (2-0) 60-28.

Monroeville was held to 14 points in each half as Cardinal Stritch opened up a 30-14 halftime lead.

Trojans fall hard to Northwestern

It wasn’t a great start to the 2016-17 season for the South Central Trojans as they were roughed up by Northwester 72-14 on opening night.

The Trojans were roughed up in more ways than one losing Summer Sweeting and Sarah Oney to injuries. Maddie Albert led the way with six points accounting for almost half of the Trojans scoring. Holly Hale, Kaycee Burton and Mackenzie Dauch each had two points while Lily Antonio and Cheyenne Swander each added one point. Albert drilled two 3-pointers in the contest.

South Central will be back in action on Tuesday at Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Willard stalls, loses to North Union

Despite finishing the first quarter trailing by two, the Lady Crimson Flashes were outscored 22-5 in the second quarter and lost 79-60 in Saturday’s non-conference game against North Union.

Maddy Crawford and Ashlee Tuttle led Willard with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

The Lady Flashes will host Upper Sandusky on Tuesday.