Truckers squeak by Flyers for season opening win

Playing on an area league favorite’s home floor, and clinging to a single-point lead with three seconds left, isn’t a typical opening night situation one finds themselves in. But that was what Norwalk junior Leah Malson was starring straight in the eye as she stepped to the foul line with a chance to add to her team’s edge.

The Truckers — preseason favorites themselves in the Northern Ohio League — had seen a 19-point third-quarter lead evaporate as the Fliers’ shooters became red hot in the final quarter, missing just seven shots from the field.

However, it went all for naught as Malson cooly and calmly sank both shots, then watched Clyde’s Heidi Marshall have her desperation half court 3-point heave bounce in and out at the other end as Norwalk held on for a 68-65 win Friday in the nightcap of the Fliers’ Turkey Shootout.

“I was nervous because the first two [foul shots she took] missed. I was trying to calm myself down,” said Malson, who finished with a career-high 20 points. “Luckily, they went in.”

Malson is a varsity newcomer for a team that went 17-6 a year ago and brings back the Division II District 6 Player of the Year in Jiselle Thomas. Thomas had a game-high 28 points Friday to give her 1,392 career points — one shy of the all-time program scoring record.

“Leah Malson beat us. She was the difference, ” Clyde coach Dave Lozier said. “We knew Jiselle was going to get her 30 and the Malson girl didn’t miss hardly any shots.”

Malson had 16 points in the first three quarters, while Thomas had 22.

“There’s a lot of things that we have to clean up and things like that, but I told them in the locker room that I’m not even going to dwell on them,” Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said. “I’m going to dwell on the positive that we came over here on the SBC favorite’s home floor and were able to get the job done.

“We have to learn how to close out a game and things like that, but I was proud of my girls for finding a way to do it,” he added.

A Morgan Bannister 3-pointer had cut the Truckers’ advantage to 66-65 with 4.8 seconds to go. She had 19 points to lead the Fliers. Bannister’s 3 from the right wing at the 5:00 mark got Clyde within single digits for the first time since the early second quarter.

Thomas answered Bannister’s bucket with a jumper from the foul line to put Norwalk up 59-48. But then the Truckers went cold from the line, shooting 3-of-9 in the final 1:57, leading up Malson’s two makes at the end.

“Leah Malson was huge for us. Those were big points she had for us tonight,” Manlet said. “This was the type of game we needed from her … someone to step up besides Jiselle and get some of that scoring.”

Marshall’s 3-pointer at the 2:46 mark got Clyde within 61-55. Thomas drove for to the rim for two at the other end, before Bannister hit a 3 with 1:15 left to make it 63-58. A dump inside to Addie Martin for two got the Fliers within 65-62 with 16.8 to go.

“Norwalk is a good team. They were a step ahead of us in the first half,” Lozier said. “We had some urgency in that second half, though. I felt like that’s the best two quarters we’ve played in the last couple of years here. We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that’s all you can ask for.”

Norwalk’s defensive pressure forced Clyde into nine opening-quarter turnovers as the Truckers led 20-11 after one.

The Fliers were just 5-for-21 from the field in the opening two quarters.

“Defensively, I thought we did a much better job in the first half of locating their shooters and knowing where people were at,” Manlet said. “And (Clyde) didn’t shoot the ball as well as we know they can. And then I also thought those rebounds turned into easy baskets for us at the other end. And we didn’t get as much of that in the second half, which kind of brought us back to the pack.”

Norwalk, which also got eight points from Marly Geretz, led 37-22 at halftime.

Thomas contributed seven assists, six rebounds and three steals to her totals.

Norwalk was only 14-of-25 from the foul line, while Clyde finished 19-of-28.

“Actually, that’s probably pretty good for us,” Manlet joked. “I think last year we shot about 60 percent and will probably be around that number again. I’m more concerned with us putting (the Fliers) to the line as much as we did. Against good free-throw shooting teams, that’s going to hurt us.”

Marshall had 14 points, adding three steals and three assists for Clyde. Lillian Royster had four steals and Martin had nine boards to go with 14 points as well.

“I think we played really good,” Malson said. “Some of our practices leading up to tonight weren’t that great. But I think for us to come out and have a game like this is really awesome.”