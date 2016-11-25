Lady Flyers open season with a bang

The game went ‘much better than expected’ for the Lady Flyers (1-0, 0-0).

“We basically just wanted to see what we could do tonight,” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “We’ve had scrimmages, but we didn’t know a lot about Huron. We just told the girls to take care of themselves that’s what we did. It was a very good overall team win. We shared the ball very well and I’m very happy with that. I’m just happy and proud of the girls. It’s a very good start for us.”

The Lady Flyers opened up the game a little slowly, but as the it progressed the momentum swung in their favor and they did not lose it. The red and black defense limited Huron to just 15 points in the first half and 12 in the second.

“One thing we talked about during the preseason and even in the offseason over the summer, was that we need to be better defensively. We still have a lot of work to do. Am I proud of the job they did tonight? Yes. But we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve got to get better with communication, better with some rotation, but that will come. We have a whole week off, we don’t play again until the (Dec. 6th), so we’ve got some time to work on it and do some things. Overall, defensively, my girls were hustling tonight. They were all over the floor and going after rebounds.”

Seniors Ashley Painley and Caitlin Good led St. Paul with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Painley notched half of her points in the third quarter alone.

“You look at their points and one thing we stressed all preseason is that there’s any one of the nine that I have full-time varsity could score double digits on any given night,” Mahl said. “Just because tonight might not have been your night, doesn’t mean the next night won’t be. The girls were willing to share the ball. They don’t care who are our high-scorers, as long as we get a ‘W’, they don’t care. It’s all about team this year. It’s a huge improvement.”

Four Lady Flyers were able to experience their first time in a varsity basketball game.

“I had some younger kids, I think three sophomores pulled up, Alex Carper, Kati Kamann and Lauren Chandler and I pulled up a freshman, Megan Hammersmith. I have nine full-time varsity and the younger kids know that they have to work and what we see in their games and in their practice could potentially pull them up for a game. Just because they come up, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to play, but tonight the lead nine did their job and got us to a point where those kids could get in. They all did a very good job. None of them were afraid. They were all very willing to do what needs to be done. You don’t have to turn around and look at the bench with girls who are scared to death to go in and that’s a plus. I thought they all did a very good job tonight when they got a chance,” Mahl said.

