Chargers trying to fill big shoes

Can they do it again this year?

The good news is that they return seven lettermen. The bad news is that they lost eight seniors.

However that won’t stop coach Kyle Hammond from trying to make this season a success.

“Our goals have been the same every year,” he said. “We want to get better every day, sacrifice for each other and prepare ourselves to compete in a very difficult league each and every night.

“We will be led by our senior Bryce Ostheimer offensively. He brings a ton of experience and is an explosive scorer. We will be a balanced team offensive overall. We may be a team that is led in scoring by someone new each night. Returning will be senior guards Braden Ehrhardt and Nick Frederick, along with juniors Bryce Roberts, James Hill, Cody Scott and Gavin Schaeffer. Any one of those players can have a good night offensively for us.”

Hammond said that knowledge and experience will be a key factor this season.

“We will be a long and athletic team this year. We have a lot of smart, interchangeable players that can guard multiple positions and we’re hoping it’ll translate to a very good defensive team.”

As for a Sandusky Bay Conference title, it’ll be a challenge.

“I think the league will be very competitive this year. Perkins is returning a lot of players from a very good team last year and Vermilion will too. Margaretta, Huron, Clyde and Oak Harbor were all young last year and will be much better this year. We anticipate that every night is going to be difficult with the talent and coaching that we have in this league,” Hammond said.