Flashes facing many questions in 2016-17

After losing seven players to graduation and All-Ohio guard Connor Robinson, the Flashes will likely be searching for a new identity this season with hopes of turning around the program. The Flashes do bring back three lettermen and two starters from last seasons 8-17 squad.

Senior Nick Cofer will likely take over the offensive duties after averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds as a junior. His performance earned him honorable mention All-Northern Ohio League, District 6 and Northwest District. He gives the Flashes the scoring threat left vacant by Robinson who averaged 20 points a game last season on his way to 1,133 career points — sixth on the all-time scoring list.

Senior 6-foot-5 senior Ethan Daub is the other returning starter after averaging 6.4 points and five boards a game as a junior. Spencer Parrott earned a letter as a sophomore and will likely step into a starting role this season after averaging 2.6 points a night.

Newcomers in 6-7 junior Broc Baldridge gives the Flashes some height along with 6-4 junior Dorian Holida. Junior Bryce Bailey, 6-3, gives head coach Chris Long some guys around the rim.

“Rebounding should be are biggest strength this season,” Long said. “We are a bigger team than in years past and rebounding is something we will need to be efficient at to be successful. We will need to learn to score more as a team with the departure of Connor Robinson. We will not really have a person to fall back on so this will need to become a team effort.”

The height also gives Willard a strong defensive presence around the rim, but Long is concerned about the lack of varsity minutes between his players.

“We are longer and bigger so this should help us on limiting our opponents shot attempts or altering those attempts,” Long said. “Hopefully we are able to use our length with deflections or to force opposing offenses to start further away from the basket. The Lack of varsity experience is a concern as the game becomes a little faster and a lot more physical at this level. The question will be, how quick can the younger players adapt to the change of play.”

Lunden Sexton gives the Flashes their third senior while they carry seven juniors. Nathan Cofer, Sabastian Sivongsak and Chance Leitz join Baldridge, Parrott and Holida as the juniors on the squad. Brevon Polachek and Jerrett Sowers give the Flashes youth as sophomores.

Even with the young team, Long still carries high expectations at a basketball tradition in Willard.

“Our goal is to get better every day we are in the gym,” Long said. “It is a daily process to insure our team is prepared to play at a high lever come Dec. 2. The NOL is a league where you do not get a night off. So you have to be ready to play every time you step on the floor. Anybody can be beaten on any given night. So we, just like the other league teams, much be ready to compete come game night.”

The Flashes kick off the season next Friday hosting Upper Sandusky.

