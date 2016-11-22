Willard looking to keep momentum in 2016

The Flashes return four letterwinners including three guards and a wing while losing their All-Ohio center from a year ago. Relying on a dominating inside presence, the Flashes will be hoping to burn some nets this season with the outside game. There is no more Gabi Baldridge who now suits up for Indiana State after a first team All-NOL, District 6, Northwest District and second team All-Ohio senior year to control the paint for Willard. The Flashes also lost Maddy Crawford who plays for Heidelberg after a first team All-NOL, District 6 and third team Northwest District senior season.

But the Flashes do bring back four talented outside players headlined by Ashlee Tuttle who earned her third varsity letter last season as a junior for Jon Dawson’s 22-4 Northern Ohio League championship basketball team. Tuttle is a 5-foot-4 guard who averaged 6.5 points a night while grabbing 2.5 boards and dishing out 2.4 assists.

Madie Secor brings her two varsity letters back for her junior season after earning honorable mention District 6, NOL and Northwest District honors as a sophomore. The point 5-4 point guard averaged a hair under six points a game and grabbed 2.9 boards a night while dishing out three assists. She will be joined by Lydia Wiers who earned a letter as a freshman last season. The 5-10 wing adds height and athleticism after averaging 5 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists a night.

Felicia Rosvanis adds experienced depth to the backcourt after a one point, 1.6 rebound a night effort as a sophomore.

“Our goal is to compete for a league title,” Dawson said. “We want to also be playing our best basketball as we enter the tournament.”

Dawson’s squad finished 8-2 in the NOL last season earning the championship. Dawson is entering his seventh season as the Flashes skipper and owns a 115-47 career coaching record. His team took home a sectional title and a district runner-up trophy in 2015-16.

Dawson admits his teams strengths are the overall athleticism and the chemistry it has built over the years of playing together. He is concerned about the inexperience while putting together a consistent effort each night. He is also hoping that his returning guards means the Flashes will take care of the ball better than in the past.

After capturing the NOL title last season, Dawson admits it is anyones championship this year.

“Norwalk, Bellevue, Shelby and Ontario all return the core of their teams,” Dawson said. “We will compete with anyone, but with our young kids, it may take a while. This will be a battle down to the last week of the season.”

Alexis Moore adds more experience at the guard position as one of two seniors returning Brooke Vipperman makes up one of the three juniors on the 2016-17 squad and will be looked at in a leadership role.

The Flashes will carry five sophomores who will be looking to leave their marks on the season. Chloe Wiers, Carlee Gibson, Addie Slone and Sydney Stevens join Lydia Wiers in the young but talented class. Cassidy Crawford and Cathern Hamons are a pair of dynamic freshmen who add youth and hustle to Dawson’s team. Stevens is the only listed post player on the preseason roster.

It looks like it should be another fun season in Flashes Country with a lot of speed and shooting with hopes of capturing the final NOL title in history.

