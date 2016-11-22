Trojans want shot at FC title

Thanks in big part to the departure of incredible talent and an injury that sidelined arguably their best player during her sophomore season, the Trojans are ready to rebound from a 11-11 season and contend for an FC title.

Second-year head coach John Vogel has plenty of talent to choose from in 2016-17 and some height to go with it. He returns three starters who are also his returning letter winners. The Trojans are hoping to bring back the magic of the 24-1 2014-15 season after Crestview ended their bid for a 3-peat.

Senior Summer Sweeting has been at the center of the SC offense for three seasons now and Vogel doesn’t plan to change that this season. Sweeting is a first team All-District and Firelands Conference point guard. Last season, Sweeting returned from a torn ACL at the end of the 2014-15 season to average 13.6 points a night including a 28-point outburst against Mansfield St. Peter’s late in the season.

“Summer is a 4-year starter at point and she will anchor the offense,” Vogel said. “We plan to up the temp this season with quickness and pressure defense being a major part of our game plan each night we take the floor.”

Junior Sarah Oney and junior Maddie Albert join Sweeting in the back court. Oney showed her athletic versatility this fall on the volleyball court as a libero switching to outside hitter for the Trojans. Albert is a 5-foot-6 small forward who has a night touch on her jumper. Junior Cheyenne Swander and junior Mackenzie Dauch will roam the front court for the Trojans. Dauch is a 6-footer and provides a nice option on the block and a solid presence on defense.

“We will miss the experience and defensive abilities from last year’s seniors, but we hope to carry on the tradition that South Central has established,” Vogel said. “We have a reputation for being a team that plays hard which makes me proud as a coach.”

The Trojans were picked near the top of the Firelands Conference, but Vogel knows the rest of the teams are not just going to hand SC the title.

“I feel the Firelands Conference will be very competitive this season,” Vogel added. “With Crestview graduating a ton of experience, as a result, many teams will contend for the championship. St. Paul, New London and Western Reserve will be tough. South Central plans to make a strong bid as well. We feel the championship has to go through us.”

South Central fields just three seniors in Sweeting, Jaelyn Barnett and Sierra Hiltbrunner. A 6-deep junior class highlighted by Oney, Albert, Swander and Dauch also will get support from Kaycee Burton and Lily Antonio. Courtney Shepherd and Holly Hale add some youth and hustle to the roster as sophomores and Ally Burton is the lone freshman on the roster.

The Trojans kick off their season at Northwestern on Saturday.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333