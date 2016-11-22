Plymouth looking to turn program around

That may actually be an understatement as the Big Red are riding a 30-game Firelands Conference losing streak. but after three coaches in three seasons, Plymouth’s Scott Speicher is now in his season season of his second stint leading the Big Red. He last coached Plymouth to a second place finish in the FC in 2010-11 when Plymouth went 14-7. Plymouth faithful are hoping he can bring the program back to life.

To do so, he will have to work his magic on a young group featuring just one senior. Arianna Marx provides the experience and leadership the Big Red need to get back on track. She poured in 11 points and grabbed eight boards nearly averaging a double-double. She will be looking to provide a lead-by-example attitude to a team sporting eight sophomores and two juniors.

The Big Red also bring back sophomore Emily Blanton who averaged 13 points and four assists in a freshman campaign that saw her named to the All-FC second team. With a pair of players averaging double figures, the Big Red are set up to learn a lot from their upperclassmen leaders. Junior Chole Mack also returns with junior Maggie Branham to provide the Big Red with some experience and depth.

Speicher admits the five upperclassmen have the Big Red poised for a rebound season.

“We have very strong court vision and these girls move well without the ball,” Speicher said. “We need to improve on passing the basketball with strength to limit the turnovers giving teams easy buckets.”

With a great source of offense from the two scorers, the Big Red will be concentrating on the defensive end after giving up more than 50 points in all but four games last season.

“We are strong in our team defensive concepts and our technique, but we have to limit those second chance opportunities and rebound the ball better this year,” Speicher added.

The Big Red may be a couple of years away, but the rebuild process has made girls basketball a priority at Plymouth again. The Big Red won the FC in 2003-04 and 2005-06, but have yet to capture the crown since and have finished in second twice. Speicher admits it is a wide open league.

“We always want to compete in the league and make a good tournament run,” Speicher added. “Wester Reserve and St. Paul returns a lot and New London is always well coached. It should be a solid league this year.”

Plymouth returns four starters and five letter winners.

The eight deep sophomore class is headlined by Blanton and new comer Morgan Chaffins with Shyan Gale, Tristain Wiley, Emily Akers, Kelsey Blankenship and Olivia Fidler rounding out the roster.

Plymouth kicks off its season on Saturday hosting Seneca East in nonconference action.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333