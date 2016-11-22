Ohio State hysteria reaches new level when Harlem Globetrotters take over Horseshoe
•
Today at 2:01 PM
COLUMBUS — As the Ohio State Buckeyes football team gets set to take on “that team up north” this Saturday, Columbus native and Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin decided to join in the fun at Ohio Stadium.
In the video below, released today, Zeus is shown making trick shots from all over the Horseshoe, including a shot attempted while spinning the ball on his finger from 166-feet up — a shot unlike any ever attempted.
The Globetrotters are preparing for their own games in Columbus and throughout Ohio to tipoff their new tour, including two games at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, Dec. 29. Prior to that, they will be at Quicken Loans in Cleveland for a pair of games on Tuesday, Dec. 27.