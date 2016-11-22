Norwalk sets sights on final NOL title

After missing the title by one game last season, the Truckers return a loaded roster for the push to the final title. After going 17-6 last season, the Truckers may have the woman power to complete their goal. Head coach Brock Manlet has to be thrilled with a returning roster that includes Division II District 6 Player of the Year Jiselle Thomas. The 5-foot 9 senior shooting guard averaged an amazing 29.1 points a night as a junior while grabbing 6.3 boards and dishing out four assists to go along with her 3.9 steals. She was first team All-NOL, Northwest District and earned second team All-Ohio honors.

Thomas is joined by junior point guard Kaelyn Harkness who averaged nearly 10 points a night while adding 4.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals a game. She earned honorable mention NOL, District 6 and Northwest District honors as the Truckers back court is solidified in those two players. Norwalk head coach Brock Manlet admits his teams biggest strength is at guard.

“We have a strong ability to get to the basket, but we are very unselfish with the ball once we get there,” Manlet said. “We are very quick and like to get up and down the floor. But that can also be a weakness as sometimes we are unable to slow down when the situation calls for that.”

Junior Jasmine Thomas and senior Adrianna Rodriguez make up the front court for the Truckers as Rodriguez brings back her 7.1-point, 6-board stat line while Thomas brings her 6-point 5.6-board stat line to the starting lineup as well. Manlet is still undecided as to who will take up the small forward and No. 5 spot in the starting rotation.

Between the four players, the Truckers averaged 9.8 steals per contest.

“Our defensive strength is our ability to pressure the basketball and use our quickness and speed to create turnovers,” Manlet said. “Our weakness is sometimes we do not communicate well which gets us out of position at times.”

Manlet has three more letter winners to fill the final starting spot and he is looking at juniors Jada Thomas, Bethany Cring and Lauryn Maloney to battle for the final spot. Cring scored 3.9 points a night while adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals. Thomas stands at 5-foot-9 and if she is in the starting lineup, the Truckers could have four players at 5-9 for a nice height advantage. She averaged 2.1 points and 3.4 boards a game as a sophomore.

Maloney stands 5-8 and averaged 2.2 points and 1.7 boards as a sophomore and would be a nice option in the starting lineup if Manlet decides to go that route. Whoever takes that final spot will be instrumental in helping the Truckers achieve their two main goals for the year.

“We want to win the NOL title in its last year after we came so close last year,” Manlet added. “We also want to make a very deep tournament run.”

Leah Malson, Marly Geretz, Mya Ray, Eboni Barbee and Caila Case round out the Trucker roster. Mara Jaworski was on pace to make an impact for the Truckers, but a knee injury suffered during soccer may keep her on the sidelines for the season.

“We are going to miss her as she was a very hard worker and a solid defensive player,” Manlet said.

Norwalk kicks off its season in a season-opening tournament in Clyde on Friday and Saturday.

