Lady Chargers looking for improvement

The good news is that they only lost one player from that team, and return seven letter winners, including four starters as the Chargers will carry some very high expectations heading into the 2016-17 season.

The Chargers are led by a very tall starting five including Madison Moyer (5-foot-8), Kelsey Schuster (5-8), Jillian Danda (5-7), Alana Fidler (5-10) and Hannah Vitaz (5-10). Their length may give teams some fits on both ends of the floor. Sixth year coach Tracey Moyer believes the Chargers may be a special team this season.

“We have a lot of speed and depth on the team this season, but we must learn how to finish on the offensive end,” Moyer said. “Defensively, we have a lot of quickness and we can really rebound the basketball well.”

Of the returning letter winners, Schuster led the squad with 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a night, while Moyer averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 boards. Both received honorable mention in the SBC for their efforts as juniors and will be poised to piece together a successful senior campaign.

Danda dropped 4.6 points a night while grabbing 1.6 boards and returns for her senior season giving the Chargers three veteran leaders on the floor. Fidler and Vitaz put up impressive numbers last season as freshmen and with a year of varsity experience under their belts, should have a breakout year in 2016-17.

Fidler was third on the team in scoring with 6.5 points a night while grabbing 4.4 rebounds. Vitaz teamed up with her front court running mate to control the boards grabbing a matching 4.4 rebounds a game while scoring 3.9 points a night. Ashley Sneider will be the first option off of the bench after averaging 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

With the returning talent, the Lady Chargers are looking to “finish in the top half of the conference” and win a sectional championship.

Carlie Shover is the lone remaining returning letter winner for the Chargers. Moyer is expecting big things from sophomores Molly Houser, Mariah Medina and Jessica Stoll. Junior Chelsea Jamison will also provide the Chargers with depth.

Moyer admits Clyde, Margaretta and a healthy Oak Harbor should be the Top 3 favorites but believed Edison should finish in the top half of the league this season and make a nice tournament run.

The Chargers kick off the season with a day-after-Thanksgiving visit to Monroeville on Friday.