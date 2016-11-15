Cleaning out the inbox

I will admit, it was off to a very bumpy start, but I am getting more comfortable and developing a nice routine and trying to provide you guys with some interesting things to read about your local high schools. From your emails, it seems like you have been enjoying things so far and you are very passionate about the Norwalk Reflector.

Rough start

I can honestly say, when I took over the Sports Editor position at the Reflector, my first week I thought I made a huge mistake. I had never laid out a page before and I still struggle with that from time to time though it is getting a lot better. My first week on the job, I didn’t put an Indians game in the paper. I got a phone call that left me wanting to pack my things up, but I just learned from it. I think we had some good Indians coverage from that point on and I plan to continue that with the Cavs and Browns.

I had a rough time with spelling names right though at first it was a computer problem, but I didn’t catch them in my proof reading. I never used a Mac for work and the good old auto correct would take last names and turn them into regular words. That has since been fixed and I turned autocorrect off so those mistakes should only be my own from now on and I don’t plan on making them anymore.

Keep the Chief?

During the Indians magical playoff run, I wrote a column asking for your opinions on if the Indians should keep Chief Wahoo as an option for their logo. Major League Baseball was supposed to have a meeting with Indians owners about the controversial logo, but the details have yet to be released on the outcome of that meeting. So, I asked you guys what you thought. The result was a loud, “Keep the Chief!!!”

jlight wrote:

“As someone of Native American descent, I am NOT offended, nor do I perceive racism in the Chief Wahoo logo. Perhaps these same people should look at it as recognizing a strong, proud, vibrant and honorable people rather than an attempt to denigrate any one, any people, or any race. Stop picking things apart and finding fault in every little thing. Let's unite under the Indians banner. Let's Go Tribe!”

bayviewbru wrote with passion:

“If the Indians get rid of Wahoo I will get rid of them. No more bayviewbru spending money on gear or tickets. Why don’t we quit the PC (stuff)? Most Indians don’t (care) about it anyway.”

I got a lot of responses on my personal Facebook page as well but one really stuck out to me. It was a comment from a radio guy from Bucyrus where I spent the past year and a half as a sports writer. Davey Jones said:

“I grew up with the Chief. Cheif Wahoo is a very friendly fellow, and was NEVER meant to be disrespectful. Those who want to make a political case out of this, should find something more important, to occupy their time. From a marketing standpoint, the Chief was created in 1915, and is over 100-years old. When you see Chief Wahoo, you automatically know it's the Cleveland Indians. Wearing a Capital C on your ball cap could mean Cleveland, Cincinnati or Chicago. Most Indians fans love the Chief and if you are an Indians fan, who does NOT like the Chief, that is okay, just buy the hat with the Capital C and quit imposing on me and all other Chief Wahoo fans your personal political views. I won't complain if you wear the Capital C, just please don’t (complain) if I wear my beloved Chief Wahoo. God Bless The Chief.”

So there you have it. Indians fans want to keep the chief, though that is no big surprise. I am sure we will be hearing much more on this topic when the snow starts flying and baseball has its winter meetings so keep an eye out for that story too.

Who’s to Blame?

I also wrote a passionate column about the Cleveland Browns after one of their 10 losses in 2016 just wondering who to point the finger at for what us Browns fans have to go through every Sunday and one Thursday. Being a Browns fan is tough, but this year it seems especially impossible. I watched every single game last season, but this year, I have to admit, it gets harder and harder to tune in. Especially with the NFL’s no fun policy. But here is who you would like to blame.

robb wrote:

“I too have spent decades watching a failed Cleveland football team disappoint its fans on countless Sundays. If you consider sports “Entertainment” then the Browns have been just that. Unfortunately, most of us would like to be entertained with winning football. My choice for who’s to blame has to be the moronic draft team put together by the Cleveland front office.

Every year we hear the same non-sense, “We need a franchise quarterback!!” REALLY? I think we have had a good number of quarterbacks that could have qualified for that title. But how hard is it to be a Franchise quarterback when you are constantly laying on your back. Running around screaming “MOMMY, MOMMY, MOMMY!!” and having your bones broken is not how you become a franchise quarterback. We could have Aaron Rogers or Tom Brady behind center, and within a couple of games they would be taking a tour of the Cleveland Clinic…on a Gurney.

Look at it this way. If you have a leak in your roof, you put a bucket under the leak to catch the water. But when the bucket fills up, instead of putting down another bucket, wouldn’t it be smarter to fix the darn leak? The Browns will never find a franchise quarterback until they get a franchise offensive line.

Ohio State is a perennial power house because they always have one of, if not THE, biggest, meanest offensive lines in college football. Their quarterback can almost eat a sandwich while picking apart the defensive secondary. Their running backs can hit a hole the size of a moving van before they even see an opposing player. This is the only way Cleveland will ever even know if they have a franchise quarterback. Give the guy enough time to be a quarterback and don’t force him to flee a burning building on every play. Give the running backs something other than a defensive lineman standing beside you in your backfield when you’re handed the ball.

Until the Browns organization takes the bitter pill of not drafting a flashy player that they think will take them to the promise land, and draft a rock solid, kick butt, offensive line, they will always be that Sunday disappointment we have had for decades.”

I had to chuckle at the “MOMMY” part. Good one robb!

tmclaughlin (a Browns fan since 1963) wrote:

“Two things stick out for me. First, the club’s judge of talent has been absolutely horrible. First and second round draft picks have been squandered on guys who can’t play. Richardson, Mingo, Gilbert, Manziel, Shelton etc. The list goes on. Yes, Shelton is still with the team but he is obviously no “run stopper”, as he was drafted to be.

Second is the owner himself. Employees of the company he owns and runs have been federally indicted by the Internal Revenue Service. He claims he didn’t know about the issues. If so, not knowing what is going on in his own company makes him a lousy businessman. More likely, his claim is not factual and he is much worse than a lousy businessman. Either way, businesses reflect the personalities, beliefs and priorities of their owners.”

Some of my friends on Facebook chimed in as well with one even blaming Obama, which made me giggle. But Luke Shiniger had a level-headed approach. He said:

“I don't blame anyone. This year has been the most entertaining team to watch in years. They have been decimated by injuries to key positions. They may not be winning but they are competing (except against NE). That's all I can ask of this team.”

Well said Luke!

Create Change

I wrote a column talking about how I was changed by high school athletes as a kid and how athletes today are setting a great example for today’s youth. I received some very positive emails about that which I would like to thank those people for. It is not everyday readers take the time out of their day to say something positive to me. It is usually what I do wrong. So for the kind words, I say thank you!

Stephanie wrote:

“I just wanted to write you to tell you how enjoyable the articles you have written this football season have been. Typically, while reading, I am left with goosebumps or tears in my eyes. It is extremely obvious that you're from this area. You get it.

I teach at Monroeville high school and I see how my students react to your articles as well. I, and if I may speak for many others, truly appreciate your attention to many of the local schools and the credit that you give to many of the athletes in the area.

Keep up the great work. I hope we are fortunate to keep you around!”

Betsy wrote:

“I just wanted to reach out to you and let you know the above noted article is wonderful. What a great perspective for both adults and younger fans. We need more unity, better role models and positive action in this world today. The younger generation need morally and ethically strong persons to look up to and emulate. You’ve captured the essence of those needs so beautifully in this article.”

Thank you ladies for your kind words. I really do appreciate them.

CORRECTION

As Backgammon so passionately pointed out in the comment section of Go Figure! yesterday on the Norwalk Reflector website, I did make a mistake on the career win totals for St. Paul boys basketball coach Mike Smith and Norwalk coach Steve Gray. I used regular season totals instead of career totals and I do apologize for that. Gray has 219 career wins at Norwalk during his 15 seasons leading the Truckers. Smith has 335 career wins leading the Flyers. Yesterday’s Go Figure! had regular season totals only. I am professional enough to admit my mistakes.

Jake Furr is the Sports Editor at the Norwalk Reflector. If you have a comment on a story, shoot him an email at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or follow him on Twitter at @JakeFurr11. Also, if you have a story idea, email him your thoughts.