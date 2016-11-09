Monroeville winter sports passes on sale Nov. 21

Firelands Conference pre-sale student tickets will be available in the Athletic Director’s office for $3. These tickets are good for any conference game at any conference school. Freshman boys’ basketball, junior high basketball, and junior high wrestling will be charging $4 for adults and $2 for students at the gate. Any questions please contact the Athletic Office.

SPECIAL PASSES:

1. High School Winter Sports Family Pass (includes all home high school contests): $200. For immediate family, children K-12 only.

2. Junior High Winter Sports Family Pass (includes all home junior high contests): $180. For immediate family, children K-12 only.

3. Adult boys only season basketball passes: $50.

4. Adult girls only season basketball passes: $50.

5. Adult reserve seat boys’ basketball (includes admission): $65.

6. Individual reserve seats are available for $15. each

7. Senior citizen passes for residents or grandparents of Monroeville students are available in the Superintendent’s office.