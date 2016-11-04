Monroeville's own Moore gets court honor

Steve Moore, a 1970 Monroeville alum, brought his Fighting Scots basketball team to his hometown for an exhibition matchup with Ashland University on Friday night. Moore is one of the most successful coaches in NCAA Division III men’s college basketball history.

Expecting just to get down to playing some basketball, Moore was in for a huge surprise. Before the contest started, a video of parts of a documentary about the coach played on the screen. As it ended, a banner was revealed naming the basketball court at the 10-month old Monroeville Athletic Center “Steve Moore Court.”

“I don’t know what to say,” the 64-year-old Moore said. “There are so many more people who have done way more than me for this community and the sports program. I am just very grateful. I have been blessed with a lot of really great players over the years and that is why we have had success and why this kind of night could happen.”

Wooster has been to the NCAA tournament in 24 of Moore’s 29 seasons, reaching the Final Four three times and the national championship game once — in 2010-11 when his team finished 31-3.

Moore and wife, Jane (Schlachter), have two daughters, both Wooster graduates. Beth lives in Wooster and Emily in Raleigh, NC. Each has two children.

At Monroeville, Moore still holds the single-game scoring record when he had 45 points in a 96-64 win against Black River on Jan. 16, 1970. His 442 points in 20 games as a senior in the 1969-70 season is still the highest single-season average (22.1) by a Monroeville player and the fifth-most overall points scored in a season.

After high school, Moore followed his good friend, Steve Ringholz, to Wittenberg College, where he played basketball and helped guide the team to three straight conference titles — the last one when he was a senior captain and point guard. Ringholz, who went on to become a Monroeville Hall of Fame football coach, was two years ahead of Moore and part of the Tigers football team.

After college, Moore served as an assistant coach at Wittenberg for five years before taking the head coaching job at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. After six years there, Moore began his coaching career at Wooster in the 1987-88 season.

After his first two seasons at the helm, the Scots rattled off 29 consecutive winning seasons. Moore owns a career winning percentage of .777 with a 779-224 record. He is 692-159 in the past 29 seasons and his overall mark makes him No. 3 on the all-time wins list in Division III.

Following the 2002-03 season, Moore was voted the Ohio College Basketball Coach of the Year by the Columbus Dispatch and in April 2008, the NABC awarded him the “Guardian of the Game” Award for education. It is an honor also held by arguably the greatest college basketball coach of all time, John Wooden.

Friday’s college basketball game in Monroeville had other local connections.

One of Moore’s former players at Wooster is John Ellenwood, now the coach at Ashland, a Division II program. And Ellenwood brought three familiar faces to the MAC Friday night.

Former Norwalk All-Ohioan and member of the Truckers 2014 state championship team, Ben Haraway, is a point guard for Ashland. Also with Ashland is New London graduate John Brady, a sophomore.

And Plymouth All-Ohioan Brook Turson is Ashland’s junior varsity coach and graduate assistant under Ellenwood.

