Love's steals, Kyrie Irving's 3-pointer give Cavs win over Rockets

Love scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and his steals triggered a 9-0 scoring burst in the span of 39 seconds to turn a one-point game into a 105-95 lead with 6:06 left. Kyrie Irving scored 32 points, including a deep 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to seal the victory. LeBron James had 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists despite retreating to the locker room for part of the second quarter.

James Harden had a season-high 41 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds for the Rockets, who made 17 3-pointers in a losing effort.

Iman Shumpert's 3-pointer put the Cavs ahead 99-95 and Love's steal of Clint Capela on the Rockets' ensuing possession led to a 3-pointer in transition by Mike Dunleavy. When Love picked off a pass by Harden on Houston's next possession and converted himself at the other end with three free throws, the Cavs had their biggest lead of the night.

Irving began the night averaging 27.3 points in his career against Houston, his highest scoring mark against any team in the league. He scored 21 in the first half, 15 of them in the second quarter while James remained in the locker room.

James mysteriously retreated to the locker room during the second quarter. Team physician Dr. Richard Parker accompanied James' trainer back to the locker room, but James emerged as usual for the start of the third quarter and played his normal minutes in the second half. The reigning Eastern Conference player of the week fell two assists shy of his second triple-double in four games.

The Cavs are off to a 4-0 start for the first time in 16 years and it's just the second time James has started a season 4-0. The Miami Heat began 5-0 in 2011 en route to James' first championship.

Eric Gordon scored 16 points for the Rockets and Nene had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Rockets had won their last four meetings at Quicken Loans Arena.

The start time of the game was moved up an hour to minimize conflicting with the World Series. The Indians hosted the Cubs for Game 6 across the street from the Q Tuesday night.

