Moore brings Wooster home for a night

Maybe not a kid anymore at 64-years old, College of Wooster basketball coach Steve Moore will be show-casing his highly-successful program in the school’s new million-dollar Athletic Complex in an exhibition game against Ashland University on Friday night, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets (750) went on sale two weeks ago at $6 per person with a limit of six tickets per purchaser.

“We are honored to be invited to play in the new facility,“ the 1970 Monroeville High School graduate assured. “Facing a quality program like Ashland will certainly challenge us. It will bring out the best in both teams.”

One can be sure many of Moore’s high school teammates and former players as well as his high school coaches will be in attendance for what will probably be a sold-out house.

One of his former players at Wooster is John Ellenwood, now the Ashland coach.

There are several other area connections such as former Norwalk All-Ohioan and member of the Truckers 2014 state championship team, Ben Haraway. He has been working at the point for Ashland. Also on that team is New London graduate, sophomore John Brady.

Plymouth All-Ohioan Brook Turson is Ashland’s Junior varsity coach and graduate assistant under Ellenwood.

Moore talks fondly about his high school days.

“Jerry Everhart was our basketball coach,” he explained. “I was a guard on a team that included athletes like Jeff Eby, Chet Roberts and Bob Lord to name just a three.”

Moore did not limit his athletic prowess to basketball alone. He played football for first-year coach Don Graham as a senior and also played the outfield for Everhart in baseball.

“We went 0-9 in football when I was a junior receiver,” he remembered. “ Don Graham would start the football turn-around the following year. We went 3-6 when I was a senior.

“Baseball was probably our most successful team sport back then,” Moore believed. “It seemed like we always had fine pitchers. In my era it was Tom Miller.”

Moore would follow his good friend, Steve Ringholz to Wittenberg College. Monroeville’s Hall of Fame football coach was two years ahead and was on the Tiger football team. Moore chose basketball and like at Monroeville, was key in the Tigers success as the school won three straight OAC championships, the last one with Moore as the senior captain and point guard.

Moore stayed on as an assistant in that program for five years following graduation and was instrumental in helping to guide the college to four more regular-season Ohio Athletic Conference championships, two OAC tournament titles and a national championship in 1977.

He would then move on, taking his first head coaching job at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA. He stayed there six years, continuing a success story that remains intact to this day. He led the Mules to back-to-back Middle Atlantic Conference titles and in the 1985-86 season, led the school to its first 20-win season in 40 years. He was named the MAC Southern Division Coach of the Year.

When the Wooster job opened, Moore applied and was hired. But, he inherited a team that had won just eight games the year before. He started the turn-around with a 14-11 record his first year, the first of 29 consecutive winning seasons.

In 35 years of coaching, Moore has amassed a 779-224 record. His 692-159 record over the past 29 seasons at Wooster has him No. 3 in victories all-time in DIV III basketball.

“I have a nice nucleus back from a 24-8 team that made the Elite 8 last year,” Moore believed. “This group is solid in most every area.”

Moore and wife, Jane (Schlachter), have two daughters, both Wooster graduates and fine athletes. Beth lives in Wooster and Emily in Raleigh, NC. Both have two children.

