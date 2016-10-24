Free ice cream in Cleveland on Tuesday

When asked if there was anything that could make the night better, Cavaliers star LeBron James responded: “Having an ice cream truck outside of both arenas at the same time as well — the icing on the cake.”

As soon as James, one of the most playful basketball players in the league, made the request, Blue Bunny Ice Cream jumped at the chance to join the fun and is sending a semi-truck of ice cream to give out free treats for fans on the street that separates Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field on Tuesday night.

The ice cream company announced the news in a tweet this morning.