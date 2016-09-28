With retirement of three NBA stars, LeBron James says his era next to go, but not anytime soon

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The NBA lost three future hall of famers in one summer when Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett joined Kobe Bryant in retirement. To LeBron James, that means he's next.

"It feels like our era is next," James said Tuesday. "Me, (Dwyane) Wade, Melo (Carmelo Anthony), (Chris) Bosh. We're next. We're on deck. We're the next group behind those guys."

James is entering his 14th NBA season. He should enter the top 10 all-time in scoring this season and continues climbing career charts in plenty of other categories. But just because his era is nearing the end doesn't mean he's thinking retirement. He thought it was "insulting" when he was asked if his peak years are behind him and made it clear he's not anywhere near ready to walk away from the game.

"I said we was on deck," he said. "Not that I was the DH."

One of his era's peers just might be the next to go. Chris Bosh, his former teammate and fellow member of his 2003 NBA draft class, appears to have his career in jeopardy following more heath complications. Bosh failed his physical with the Miami Heat, who made it clear they are moving on from him — effectively ending their Big Three era just six years after it started.

"I stand behind my brother Chris, and the most important thing is his health. So whatever decision he wants to do, and go forward, I'm all for it," James said. "Obviously we all know it's probably a difficult situation for him, and it's pretty surprising a little bit to hear that the team is just done with him, and then to come out and say it. It's not like I've been there, to know exactly what's going on in the interior. So I've only seen it from the exterior like the rest of us. I just wish the best for him and he has my support."

Yes, that was a subtle dig by James at Heat President Pat Riley.

