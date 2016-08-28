Two recruits -- AAU teammates during the summer -- make Matta's day

AAU teammates and roommates during all their summer trips, Bazley and Ahrens hatched a plan. The members of the class of 2018 were both going to commit to the Buckeyes, but they wanted to make it unique. So after a Saturday morning stop at a local clothing store, Bazley and Ahrens called assistant coach Chris Jent and asked him to pull coach Thad Matta out of his office.

Then they snuck in and sat at his desk.

"We sat the hats we bought on the floor, grabbed a marker and acted like it was a microphone," Bazley told The Dispatch. "We said, 'After a long hard decision,' me and Justin, we looked at each other and said, 'We'd like to commit to the Ohio State University.'"

Matta's grin, Ahrens said, was priceless.

"That smile that he gets, it was amazing," he said. "You can just tell that he really does care about his recruits. He was just so happy, he couldn't put it into words."

247Sports rates the 6-foot-7, 185-pound Bazley a four-star prospect and the No.2 overall prospect from Ohio. The 6-5, 181-pound Ahrens is a three-star prospect and the No.4 prospect from Ohio. They join verbal commitment Dane Goodwin from Upper Arlington, who is ranked third in the state.

Bazley and Ahrens both said they felt the Ohio State coaching staff knew a dual commitment might be coming when the two arranged this visit. Ahrens was accompanied by his parents and Bazley by his mother and grandmother, and both had their AAU coach, Steve Wright, on hand as well.

"When I went to Ohio State (on a visit), that was it for me," Bazley said. "I flat-out loved it. The campus is like its own little city. For the academics and basketball, it doesn't get any better than that."

Both players had several offers from other schools, many from Ohio. The two often had discussed playing at the same school, giving brief thought to playing for Toledo when the Rockets offered both, and wasted little time taking advantage of this opportunity with the Buckeyes.

"This is for my future, the next four years of my life after high school, and it's really special," Ahrens said. "I'm just trying to embrace it all, and I'm really blessed to have this opportunity with Darius. We're going to take advantage of it."

