Angel in the outfield: Austin Jackson has been a savior of sorts for the Cleveland Indians

For the second straight year, an unexpected entity has made it a successful venture.

Austin Jackson has been the outfield's savior this year. Rajai Davis played a prominent role last season.

Jackson has endured a pair of stints on the disabled list. When healthy, his bat has been a boon to the Indians' inconsistent lineup. Jackson has produced a .323/.391/.516 slash line, a career year -- err, career 53 games -- for the eight-year veteran.

His presence has helped to cover for Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer, who have all spent time on the disabled list.

"Austin has really, really picked us up a number of times," said Tribe manager Terry Francona. "You lose a Brantley, that's not good. And certainly, long-term, it's not. But when you look up at what A.J. has done, he's been so good. So, he's taken some of the sting away."

Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Indians in late January. He reported to spring training as a candidate for a backup outfield gig. His spot on the Opening Day roster earned him a $1.5 million salary for the season. He's been worth every penny to this point.

"A lot of times, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to get that hit," Jackson said. "There's no recipe to get a hit. You go through all your preparation, your swings in [batting practice] and all of that and you just trust it in the game."

The Indians' outfield ranks third in the American League with a .273 average, fourth in the AL with a .344 on-base percentage and sixth with a .439 slugging percentage.

Testing, testing: Chisenhall's rehab assignment will continue on Thursday, when he is expected to start in left field for Triple-A Columbus. Francona said Chisenhall will play a game in center field and then the team will reassess his status.

He collected an RBI double to center in three at-bats with the Clippers on Tuesday.

Rotating: The Indians' starting pitchers have posted an American League-best 3.00 ERA since July 1. That's the second-lowest mark in the majors, behind only the otherworldly Dodgers.

Cleveland's rotation has logged a 1.89 ERA over its last 12 games, while holding the opposition to zero or one run in nine of those affairs.

"I don't think we get too satisfied in the middle of August," Francona said. "I think we're trending in the right direction, but with those types of things, you just show up every day and keep plugging away. Or, the trend can go the other way.

"But, it does feel better. When you show up and you feel like you're going to get a pretty well-pitched game, that helps everybody."

Dog days of summer: Bradley Zimmer's 0-for-August funk persisted on Tuesday. Three fruitless at-bats (he did draw a walk) pushed his numbers for the month to 0-for-32 with 16 strikeouts.

The Indians' brass has discussed giving the rookie center fielder a day off.

"I don't see panic or anything," Francona said. "He's just kind of mad. I get it. Everybody goes through it.

"He's not throwing his helmet all over the ballpark. He's maintaining his really good defense, his concentration on defense. And he's still one of the best baserunners, so, yeah, there's a lot to like."

